In a sea of samey photo printers, the Canon Selphy CP1500 stands out as something different. Like its predecessor, the CP1300, it's small, light and compact, making it a good choice for travel or anyone wanting to save space. Its use of dye-sublimation technology saves you from the clogged nozzles typically associated with inkjet printers. And the quality of the prints themselves is decent enough for photos of family and friends. Just a shame that there's no Bluetooth functionality, and if you want to disconnect it from the mains, you need to buy a (very expensive) rechargeable battery.

3 DAYS AGO