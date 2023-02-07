Read full article on original website
Related
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
Is this really the worst colour ever?
You never quite know what debate will take place on Design Twitter on any given day (although right now, you can reasonably assume it'll involve AI). But this week, artists have been enjoying a heated argument over whether a 'worst colour' exists. Because why not?. And it seems there's a...
Is this FedEx logo redesign even better than the original?
The FedEx logo is one of the most famous logos in the world, and one of the cleverest. Ask anyone to name a logo with a secret message, and they'll probably point to FedEx's hidden arrow (that or the Amazon smile). But could the iconic design be improved?. Designer Fabian...
Is the new Burberry logo the start of an exciting design trend?
For the last few years, it's felt like logo designs have all been moving in the direction. Flat, minimal, sans-serif wordmarks have been the order of the day for what feels like forever – but Burberry has just bucked the trend with a rebrand that looks to the past whilst also feeling like a step forwards.
iPhone designer's King Charles III Coronation logo divides the internet
Sir Jony Ive is most famous for his iconic product designs for Apple – including the iPod and iPhone. So it's raised some eyebrows that the British Royal Family has just revealed him to be behind flora-themed logo design for King Charles III's Coronation, which will take place in May.
People are still just discovering the tiny imperfection in Google's logo
Remember the fuss about the Google logo? No, well, don't worry if you missed it the first time around, because it hasn't gone away. Eight years after the logo emerged, people are still making the shocking discover that that circular G isn't actually a circle – at least not quite.
Why I'm genuinely excited about Garmin's latest smartwatch
Smartwatches are often smart in the technological sense, but not so much in the sartorial sense. With the emphasis on the various health tracking features and durability, they can be either big and bulky or conspicuously techy. Garmin's been changing that with its 'hybrid' watches, and I think its latest is its best yet.
What do you get if you combine every car on the road?
Ever wondered what the result would be if you combined the design of every car on the market into one vehicle? No, us neither, but we're intrigued by the proposal. A leasing company has decided to do just that, combining 250 current models to create 'the car of all cars.'
What if every car looked like a Tesla Cybertruck?
Ah, the Tesla Cybertruck. Perhaps unsurprisingly, production of the apocalyptic-looking electric pickup has yet to get underway, so we can't live out our dystopian fantasies yet. But someone's decided to pass the time imagining what other cars would look like if they copied the Cybertruck's sharp, angular looks. They've 'cybertrucked'...
Listen up, the Apple AirPods 2 are at their cheapest price yet
The long awaited AirPods Pro 2 were released back in September 2022, and considerable price cuts have been rare so far outside of big retail sale events. If you head on over to Amazon right now you can grab $50 off the AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab) as the price is slashed from $249 down to $199. This matches the best price we've ever seen back in November for Black Friday.
The new Paris 2024 Olympic pictograms are the most radical design departure yet
The branding for Paris 2024 didn't get off to a great start, with the 'flame' logo mercilessly mocked on release in 2019 for resembling, er, a woman with a 'Karen' hairstyle. But we've just had our next glimpse at the games' branding as a whole, and things are looking up.
Now Samsung takes on PSVR 2 – who will win the new VR race?
With PSVR 2 launching this month all eyes are on the impact Sony can make with its VR device. Once again we're all asking, 'will VR take off?' The launch of PSVR 2 has seen a spate of tech brands teasing new hardware too, and Samsung has joined the fray and is set to launch a new VR headset.
Adaptive logos are everywhere
Traditionally, brands have a limited number of logo variations that they stick to almost without exception. Style guides dictating the official brand colours and applications play an important role in creating a consistent memorable brand identity. But more and more brands are now breaking the mould – at times.
Canon Selphy CP1500 review: light and neat (sort of) portable printer
In a sea of samey photo printers, the Canon Selphy CP1500 stands out as something different. Like its predecessor, the CP1300, it's small, light and compact, making it a good choice for travel or anyone wanting to save space. Its use of dye-sublimation technology saves you from the clogged nozzles typically associated with inkjet printers. And the quality of the prints themselves is decent enough for photos of family and friends. Just a shame that there's no Bluetooth functionality, and if you want to disconnect it from the mains, you need to buy a (very expensive) rechargeable battery.
Creatives share the one design tip that blew their minds
The internet is awash with tips and so-called 'hacks' that promise to improve creative processes and workflows. Often, the pieces of advice aren't quite as clever or useful as they claim to be, but many designers will have at least one design tip that really did blow their minds and change how they work.
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 review: an eco-friendly and very stylish laptop
The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is the most stylish and interestingly designed Chromebook I've used, and it matches its looks with solid eco-friendly credentials. Thankfully the speed and performance doesn't take a hit but you will need to pay more for a better graphics solution. The display could be a little brighter but the IPS screen is viewable from many angles and reduces reflection. The dual-speaker lacks power. Overall, if you're after a good Chromebook for daily tasks and one that looks like no other laptop, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is highly recommended.
AOC AGON AG275QZ review: 270HZ gaming monitor makes a premium splash
More expensive than most AOC monitors you may have encountered, the AOC AGON AG275QZ justifies its premium price tag with superfast response times, a colour range that does the job for creative work and then some, great contrast, esports-level refresh rate and excellent connectivity options. With preset profiles for gaming, switching between work and play is a breeze, and for a big ol' black rectangle, it looks pretty ace too.
Nike and Tiffany & Co. is a branding odd couple – and fans are unsettled
The upcoming Tiffany & Co. and Nike brand collaboration has been met with mixed results from fans of the sneaker maker. For Tiffany & Co it's an opportunity to try appeal to a younger audience and for Nike it's tied into the 40th anniversary of the beloved Air Force 1 sneaker. But is this one of the most mismatched brand alliances in years?
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0