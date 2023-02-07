Read full article on original website
Related
Evans Middle School apologizes for release of ‘improper assignment’ on LGBTQ discrimination
Evans Middle School has issued a letter of apology to parents after erroneously releasing what they say was an 'improper assignment' to students, related to LGBTQ issues and discrimination.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after argument turns violent at Augusta apartment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at an apartment complex. According to authorities, on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call around 5:33 p.m. in reference to a fight on the block of 2200 Bread Street and Hal Powell Apartment Complex.
wfxg.com
RCSO jailer arrested; on administrative leave
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy jailer is on administrative leave pending an investigation into her arrest on February 9th. According to RCSO, deputies responded to the home of Diane Maultsby in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son. Maultsby has been charged with reckless conduct.
wfxg.com
Waynesboro councilmember arrested for firing gun outside Grovetown restaurant
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County deputies arrested a Waynesboro City Councilmember Sunday morning after he allegedly pulled a firearm at a local restaurant. Deputies responded to the restaurant on Park West Dr. shortly after 11 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim who told them Maurice McBride-Owens, a city council member in Waynesboro, followed her to the restaurant and started an altercation. She says McBride-Owens pulled a Smith & Wesson handgun, fired once into the ground, then pointed the gun at her chest. She told deputies he then choked her with his bare hands. A witness corroborated the victim's account of what happened.
wfxg.com
Mother of Columbia County boy injured in dog attack files report for theft
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of Justin Gilstrap, who was severely hurt in a dog attack, claims she's been a victim of theft and is alerting others so they don't get scammed. Ericka Gilstrap told the Columbia County Sheriff's Office that she's seen fake Facebook and Cash App...
WRDW-TV
Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to an aggravated assault using a vehicle. According to authorities, deputies arrived on the scene in reference to a collision, where the victim and witness were riding horses near the edge of the roadway of Gyles Storey Road toward New Holland Road on Dec. 3, 2022, around 3:42 p.m.
Motorcycle & 18-wheeler collide in Aiken County, coroner called to scene
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s office have responded to a crash. The incident happened around 11:15 Thursday morning, in front of 1598 Columbia Highway. We’re told the wreck involves a tractor trailer and a motorcycle. The coroner has been […]
wfxg.com
Shooting at Aiken restaurant leaves one dead, one injured
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials in Aiken are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the shooting happened Wednesday evening around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Burger King on York Street. The coroner says two individuals were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old wanted, one arrested in armed robbery drug deal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a teenager connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. According to authorities, Cameron Dixon, 17, is wanted in connection to armed robbery incident. Dixon is described to be 5 foot 10 inches and around 135 pounds.
One dead in tractor trailer accident on I-520 in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. on I-520 Westbound at mile marker 10.
WRDW-TV
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler killed one person on Friday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 11 in regards to a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer at 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the driver of...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
wfxg.com
Not enough commissioners show up for ambulance vote
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 has learned that Gold Cross EMS plans to apply for the zone independently of the Augusta city government. That doesn't exclude them from cooperating with the city, should Augusta acquire the zone. ---------- The Augusta Commission met Friday to discuss moving forward with applying...
wfxg.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
wfxg.com
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
WRDW-TV
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about an Augusta murder victim found dead in an abandoned building on Meadowbrook Drive. The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once. For Ankeny’s mother, it’s the third time she’s lost a child. Here’s how she’s...
WRDW-TV
Fire departments responding to structure fire in North Augusta
North Augusta, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to a fire on 842 East Buena Vista Avenue early Thursday morning. Dispatch says the call came in at 11:34 Wednesday night and says power crews are on the way to the scene. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or what...
Comments / 0