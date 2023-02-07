Billy Idol To Perform 'Once In A Lifetime' Concert At Hoover Dam

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Idol recently announced that he will be putting on a special show at the Hoover Dam to raise awareness of severe drought conditions plaguing the American West. The Rock 'n' Roll legend shared a tweet detailing the date of the concert, special guests that will be joining him on stage, and the reason behind it all.

"On April 8th, I will perform the first concert ever at Hoover Dam to help raise awareness of the drought issues in the North American West," the tweet read. Interested fans are able to purchase VIP packages for the weekend of April 7th including free drinks, transportation to the Hoover Dam, and brunch on Sunday morning with guitarist Steve Stevens .

Fans willing to shell out $2,249 for the Super VIP ticket will also receive a hotel room with the best view of the Las Vegas strip, and a personalized, signed gift box from Billy Idol himself. The special event will begin on April 7th at the Hard Rock Cafe on the strip, and end on April 9th at brunch. The show itself is set to take place on Saturday, April 8th. The names of the "special guest stars" were not mentioned in the Twitter post, or on the website .