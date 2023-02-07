ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat trade Dedmon, second-round pick to Spurs for payroll relief, roster space; Bouyea added on 10-day deal

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat on Tuesday traded backup center Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for cash considerations.

The agreement, ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trading deadline, allows the Heat to clear two roster spots below the NBA luxury tax, one to replace Dedmon and another to fill what had been the team’s vacant roster spot on their 15-man roster.

Among the Heat’s options with the opened roster space is converting the two-way contract of undrafted rookie center Orlando Robinson to a standard deal, making him eligible to not only appear in each remaining games of the regular season, but also eligible for the playoffs.

The Heat then could utilize the remaining space gained under the luxury tax as part of another trade by Thursday’s deadline, or in the buyout market.

Among potential additions on the buyout market could be veteran power forward Serge Ibaka, who has been allowed to remain away from the Milwaukee Bucks until he is relocated.

For the short term, the Heat plan to fill Dedmon’s vacated roster spot by signing summer-league standout Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract.

Bouyea, a guard who went undrafted out of the University of San Francisco last June, has been playing for the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bouyea will arrive at a time the Heat are without point guard Kyle Lowry, who will miss at least the next three games due to knee pain, and guard Victor Oladipo, who is dealing with an ankle sprain and is out for Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Indiana Pacers.

A combo guard who has been playing at the point for the Skyforce, Bouyea in the G League this season is averaging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

A player can sign up to two 10-day contracts, and then must either be converted to a standard contract or waived. Each 10-day contract pays about $100,000.

The Heat went from just below $200,000 below the punitive luxury tax to almost $5 million below with the Dedmon deal. Previously, they would have been unable to add a 15th player for more than 20 days.

The NBA payout to teams operating below the luxury tax, from the luxury-tax pool of teams operating above the tax, is expected to be between $10 million and $15 million at season’s end.

In addition, the Heat, with the trade, created a $4.7 million trade exception, which they can utilize for up to one year, although it cannot be aggregated with other exceptions or cap space for a player who earns more.

Because the NBA requires teams to receive something in return in all trades, the minimum amount of cash the Spurs were required to send back to the Heat was $110,000. Dedmon has $1.67 million remaining on his 2022-23 salary.

The 2028 pick sent by the Heat has no protections.

The Spurs were able to take on Dedmon’s contract because of their available salary-cap space, with Dedmon potentially to be waived by the Spurs, who have prioritized going with younger players.

The Spurs are operating below the NBA salary-cap floor and either had to take on salary or pay additional salary to their current roster to meet the floor. This trade instead yields them an additional draft choice.

Dedmon had struggled this season in reserve of Bam Adebayo. He then was suspended one game by the Heat for conduct detrimental to the team after exchanging words with coach Erik Spoelstra during the Jan. 10 home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played only one game since, a 12-minute appearance in Saturday night’s road loss to the Bucks, when he was ineffective. Dedmon, 33, also has been dealing with ongoing plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Dedmon likely would have remained out of the Heat rotation with second-year center Omer Yurtseven returning to contact work last week from his November ankle surgery.

Dedmon signed a two-year, $9 million free-agent contract with the Heat in the offseason, with only this season’s $4.7 million guaranteed. The non-guaranteed second season now likely will be bypassed, with Dedmon expected to return to free agency this summer.

Dedmon initially was signed by the Heat on April 8, 2021, after sitting out most of that season with a knee issue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Message to LeBron James Goes Viral

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James captivated the NBA community Tuesday night, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scorer. In addition to hearing some uplifting words from Abdul-Jabbar himself, who was in attendance, James later received a message from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Though the two are often compared together in G.O.A.T. discussions, Jordan kept it all class in his statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Relief or reloading? Saving or securing? Recent Heat moves at NBA trade deadlines could offer clue

When it has come to the Miami Heat and the NBA trading deadline, in recent years it often has been a case of following the money. That again could be the case by Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, with bookkeeping as likely to be part of the equation, if not more so, as roster revision. By moving off the money of center Dewayne Dedmon on Tuesday, the Heat realized immediate relief below the luxury ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross?

After failing to find a trade partner at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the Miami Heat next get a chance to do what they do best — recruit. Although Pat Riley’s roster did not change at the deadline beyond the offloading of Dewayne Dedmon, the fallout from the deadline could yet add a missing piece or two for the Heat on the buyout market. For now, the dust first has to settle, with players ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wild NBA trade deadline takes Durant, Crowder off table for Heat; Westbrook linked to Heat in buyout market

(This is the Sun Sentinel’s NBA trade deadline tracker. Check back throughout the day for updates.) As the NBA draws toward the 3 p.m. trading deadline, numerous outlets are reporting the Heat as a potential landing spot for Russell Westbrook, should he receive his anticipated buyout from the Phoenix Suns, after being acquired Wednesday from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Clippers ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

No move for Heat at NBA trade deadline; Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson remain on roster

The Miami Heat were unable to sell at Thursday’s NBA trading deadline, beyond the deal earlier in the week that excised Dewayne Dedmon from the roster. So Kyle Lowry remains with the Heat. So does Duncan Robinson. So does their 2023 first-round pick. Despite a whirlwind around the league that over the previous 24 hours saw players such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Market for a possible Lowry trade dwindles amid needed Heat win

Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 116-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers: – Yes, this game mattered. – So the Heat took care of business. – But so did what happened Wednesday night on the NBA trade market. – The Timberwolves landed Mike Conley Jr., taking them out of the market for a point guard. – And with Russell Westbrook soon to be bought out by the Jazz, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market?

Q: Ira, if Russell Westbrook gets a buyout, the Heat have to take a look, right? Tell me he’s not better than Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent or Victor Oladipo. – Fhil. A: We first have to wait to see what happens next on multiple levels, including what the Heat do or do not do at Thursday’s NBA trading deadline. If the Heat move on from Kyle Lowry, then, yes, that could make sense. We also might ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did Heat overvalue Dewayne Dedmon in last summer’s NBA free agency?

Q: I did not understand why we re-signed Dewayne Dedmon in the first place. – Lee. A: Because he was effective in his reserve role behind Bam Adebayo last season, and because, at worst, the Heat thought he could be a tradable asset by the trading deadline. Instead, a foot issue and seemingly age limited his ability and the Heat were left without a taker. So by re-signing Dedmon, the Heat ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Snow job? Siakam selected as All-Star replacement for Salt Lake over Butler, which seems fine by Heat forward

If it is three strikes against Jimmy Butler, then the Miami Heat forward apparently has no issue being out when it comes to the NBA All-Star Game. Bypassed as a starter for the Feb. 19 game in Utah in the combined fan/media/player balloting, and then not among the selections by East coaches for one of the seven reserve spots from the conference, Butler also was not among the injury ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: The Heat’s nothing-comes-easy season takes a wild, salvaging turn

Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 97-95 victory over the Houston Rockets: – You don’t exit the trading deadline without an acquisition , saying you have enough . . . and then do this. – Fight for your life for a team fighting only for the top lottery seed. – No, not good. – But what a finish. – Jimmy Butler saving the night with his dunk. – Gabe Vincent saving it ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: LeBron James as the greatest? He’s still making his case as breaking points record shows

Every once in a while LeBron James let you in. He talked almost every day to the media after practice or a Miami Heat game, because he always felt a responsibility came with his role and maybe even enjoyed some banter. He’d joke. He’d opine. Sometimes, like one day during his final season with the Heat in 2014, he let you behind the curtain and actually see him for a second. This came when ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Miami Heat gets its own NBA OREO cookie ... for dunking

WHAT: The NBA and OREO are double-teaming cookies that feature all 30 of the league’s basketball teams, including SoFlo’s very own Miami Heat. Think of them as customized court cookies. The hoopster confections — promoted through the OREOiD feature where you can personalize cookies — feature each team’s logo and colors and are available for a limited time. Speaking of time, this launch is just ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

On eve of NBA trade deadline, Heat’s Spoelstra notes ‘these are interesting times’

As if the Miami Heat haven’t had enough high anxiety with all their close games this season, coach Erik Spoelstra said he can appreciate players double checking their texts at this time of year, as Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trading deadline approaches. “I know everybody is probably looking at HoopsHype and not necessarily what the circumstance might be here,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat facing ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Was NBA deadline a Heat moment missed or a pause toward something enduring?

Q: Ira, it’s no wonder we couldn’t make a trade before the deadline. Besides Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, we don’t have much that other teams would want. We have old guys, injured or recovering guys, or former G League guys. Maybe once Tyler Herro becomes trade eligible we could move him with some of those contracts. – Rich, Plantation. A: For all the consternation about the Heat’s inaction ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Super Bowl takeaway should be GM is the real MVP

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel calls the plays. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the passes. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches those passes. Soon-to-be defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will run the defense. But Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs reminds us of one NFL truth: the general manager, without a doubt, is the MVP (Most Valuable ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Super Bowl shows Dolphins can win with Tua Tagovailoa

Here’s a lesson that can be learned from Sunday’s Super Bowl: the Dolphins can get to the title game, and win, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They just need to finish building their team and find a way to play to Tagovailoa’s strengths. Obviously, that’s much more difficult than it sounds, but it can happen. Let’s pay attention to what’s really going on in the NFL. Teams have made it to ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins have their next offensive line coach to replace Matt Applebaum

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Butch Barry as their next offensive line coach, according to a league source. Barry, who returns to Miami after coaching Hurricanes offensive linemen in 2019 under former UM coach Manny Diaz, was the Denver Broncos offensive line coach in 2022. The Broncos are transitioning this season from former coach Nathaniel Hackett to Sean Payton, and they parted ways with ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy