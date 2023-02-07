ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret NYC

Watch Live Ice Carving Demonstrations At NYC’s Coolest Winter Event

For the second year in a row, Governors Island’s festive Winter Village is giving New Yorkers a cool place to chill (see what we did there) all winter long, providing visitors of all ages with endless festive fun. From a 7,500-square foot skat­ing rink and crackling fire pits to lawn games and even bike & sled rentals, Governor’s Island is the place to be this winter–and now they’re gearing up to offer even more fun! Governors Island Arts and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) recently announced that they’ll be co-hosting Governors Island’s second annual Winter Ice Sculpture Show, returning next Saturday, February 18! The ice sculpting competition gives New Yorkers and visitors alike the chance to be wowed by live ice carving demonstrations, alongside all the other winter fun the island has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Unlucky sleeping commuter becomes playground for subway rat: video

The subways are a real rat race these days. A dozing commuter on a New York City subway was shaken from his slumber to find one of the large rodents crawling all over his body, a Newsflare video shows. The 20-second footage shows the unidentified straphanger dressed in gray jeans and blue vest being rocked to sleep by the train car. Unbeknownst to him, a mangy rat seizes that moment to race up his leg and onto his shoulders. The rodent-ridden rider then wakes up and puts his hand behind his neck– only to find the rat making its way back down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Indulge your Pooch at the "Doggie Deli"

Delivering food for Doordash might seem like a menial job only immigrants are willing to perform. But for the amateur sociologist and keen observer of culture (that would be me), it’s really so much more. I mean — if you really want to understand New York City — deliver food on a bike. You’ll see it all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan

NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
MANHATTAN, NY
cititour.com

Love is in the Air in Times Square

Love is filling the streets of Times Square just in time for Valentine’s Day. The winner of this year’s 15th Annual Love and Design Competition is Love’s h|Edge by Almost Studio. The playful configuration of four heart-shaped hedge rows, creates hidden pathways with rose-filled trellises, and heart-shaped interior spaces endearingly termed “Pitter-Patios.''
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

World’s tallest Holiday Inn booked solid by Eric Adams for NYC migrants

New York City is converting the world’s tallest Holiday Inn hotel into the Big Apple’s sixth mega-shelter for its surging migrant population, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The deal will supply 492 rooms for adult families and single women, Adams said in a statement. “With more than 44,000 asylum seekers arriving in the last 10 months alone, we have helped provide shelter and support to nearly as many asylum seekers as the number of New Yorkers we already had in our shelter system when we first came into office,” he said. Terms of the contract weren’t announced, but The Post reported last month...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Midtown subway creep gropes woman on station stairwell

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in Manhattan are searching for a subway creep who sexually harassed a woman inside a Midtown station last week. According to police, a 63-year-old woman was finishing her commute at around...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust

In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Be Your Own Professional Photographer At NYC’s First Self-Portrait Studio

NYC’s first self portrait photo studio has just arrived, and it’s completely changing the way we take selfies and professional photos. FotoLab makes you your very own professional photographer. Using a clicker you’ll be able to snap photos that then get displayed on a digital screen, allowing you to take a look and make any adjustments you wish so you can be sure to snap the perfect shot! The concept, which is popular in Korea, was opened by couple Alan Li and Jamie Kim after realizing no such thing existed in NYC. Those interested simply just have to show up–FotoLab provides the rest. A post shared by FotoLab Studio (@fotolabstudio)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Uninvited: Santos not at meeting with NY governor

Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. New York woman who survived acid attack seeks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Wind Through This Massive, Colorful Dome Currently Lighting Up NYC

A 30-by-10-foot colorful dome just popped up in NYC’s Financial District, and it’s dazzling passersby as it lights up the night. The dome is just one of many installations currently splattered across NYC, including Brookfield Place’s Pulse Portal, “Love’s h|Edge,” which has taken over Times Square, NYC’s new “The Bean,”, and Madison Square Park’s 18-foot golden statue. “Geo,” created by design studio Hou de Sousa, is made of steel frames and over five miles worth of fluorescent paracord. The structure of the installation invites visitors to walk through it and experience its winding corners and brightly colored corridors as you do so. As for the palette, the installation’s captivating colors are meant to echo the surrounding towering urban landscape.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

