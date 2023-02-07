NYC’s first self portrait photo studio has just arrived, and it’s completely changing the way we take selfies and professional photos. FotoLab makes you your very own professional photographer. Using a clicker you’ll be able to snap photos that then get displayed on a digital screen, allowing you to take a look and make any adjustments you wish so you can be sure to snap the perfect shot! The concept, which is popular in Korea, was opened by couple Alan Li and Jamie Kim after realizing no such thing existed in NYC. Those interested simply just have to show up–FotoLab provides the rest. A post shared by FotoLab Studio (@fotolabstudio)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO