FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
Most romantic restaurant in NY is a French eatery in NYC, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
brickunderground.com
From the UES to East Harlem: I wanted a bigger place so now I'm renting a penthouse
Chandler loved living on the Upper East Side, but rising rents pushed her to look farther north. She happily landed in a much bigger apartment with private outdoor space in East Harlem, where she's still close enough to her favorite haunts. I was born at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital on the...
earnthenecklace.com
Anthony Carlo Leaving News 12: Where Is the Bronx Anchor Going?
Anthony Carlo is a part of the morning routine of the people of the Bronx. His wit and professionalism as an anchor won him widespread acclaim. But now, Anthony Carlo is leaving News 12 the Bronx for the next big career adventure. Undoubtedly, he is leaving some big shoes to fill. Here’s what Anthony Carlo had to say about his departure from the news station.
fox5ny.com
Manhattan monthly rents top $5,000
NEW YORK - New York City's eye-watering rental prices are continuing to rise to near-record highs. According to a new report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel, the median rent in Manhattan is currently an eye-watering $4,097, an increase of 15.4% from January 2022, and the average rent is a shocking $5,142.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New study calls NYC the best town for pizza lovers and we’re not surprised
Yes, we’d like to toot our own horn for a bit: according to a new survey, New York is the number one best city for pizza lovers in all of the United States. Considering the fact that we’re home to the best pizzeria in the world, the ranking doesn’t really qualify as news, but it’s always a good time to remind everyone that we are, indeed, unparallelled in the category.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Trail to Zero’ through Manhattan raises awareness of veteran suicide
BraveHearts, the leading equine rehabilitation program for veterans, embarked on its 5th annual “Trail to Zero” ride through Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 1. Accompanied by the NYPD Mounted Unit and undeterred by the less-than-stellar weather forecast, the trail stepped off at 102nd Street Transverse in Central Park. It stopped at the NYPD Substation on 43rd Street in Times Square and Engine 18 in the West Village before proceeding to the Freedom Towers for a moment of silence.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Real estate and gaming giants eye new casino in Times Square
Times Square, the Crossroads of the World, might soon become the Crossroads of Craps. Two giants in real estate and gaming, SL Green and Caesars Entertainment, have announced a joint bid for a coveted once-in-a-lifetime license to build a casino in the nexus of New York City. If selected, their...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Adams, Bragg announce joint crackdown on unlicensed Manhattan weed sellers
Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are making a new joint push to crack down on businesses illegally selling weed in the Big Apple, the pair announced Tuesday afternoon. The NYPD has filed complaints in Manhattan Supreme Court against the operators of four East Village storefronts they...
Brothers Bring ‘Taste Of Nashville’ To Hicksville With New Restaurant
Aziz and Zafar Ahmad are on a mission “to feed a billion people,” and they’re well on their way months after opening their first restaurant on Long Island. Slappin Chick, located in Hicksville at 19 North Broadway, welcomed its first diners in late December 2022, serving up Nashville style hot chicken. Since then, the community has welcomed the brothers with open arms, and open wallets.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
HONK if you love music: Dancing in the East Village streets at music festival
If you were in the East Village on Saturday, there was no reason to be indoors, as HONK NYC had taken over the streets. The festival ran from Oct. 11-19, presenting performers in Brooklyn, Harlem and Staten Island as well as the EV. There was music everywhere throughout the week, from the “20-piece post-apocalyptic disco-punk” of the Funktrust Brass Band to the latin boogaloo of Spanglish Fly and the Balkan gypsy funk of Slavic Soul Party.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Once the priciest US home, this Conn. estate now asks $150M
This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
City to open sixth relief center for incoming asylum seekers in FiDi
Due to the recent influx in asylum seekers in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced that another Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will be opening in the near future. The new center will open at the Holiday Inn Manhattan – Financial District hotel and is the sixth center...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Treats in the Streets’ to return to Meatpacking District this month
The annual “Treats in the Streets” event is returning to the Meatpacking District. Hosted by the Meatpacking Business Improvement District, the event will take place on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trick-or-Treaters of all ages are welcome to visit participating shops, restaurants and businesses offering treats for children and adults.
This $34 Million Manhattan Condo Has a 70-Foot Terrace With Panoramic Views of Central Park
Bigger isn’t always better. Although, that’s definitely not the case when it comes to this bonkers New York City condo. Measuring a whopping 9,500 square feet, the colossal pad takes up the entire 23rd floor of the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Central Park South. The abode offers up six spacious beds and seven and a half baths spread across three separate wings. Here, outdoor space is one thing that’s not hard to come by. There are two gigantic terraces to take advantage of—one that spans an impressive 55 feet and another that’s 70 feet long. As for the views? Well, they’re hard to beat. “Very rarely...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn man cuffed for stabbing man to death in Greenwich Village
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Brooklyn man was cuffed for stabbing a man to death in Greenwich Village last spring. According to police, at 1:27 a.m. on May 13 officers from the 6th Precinct responded to...
New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
