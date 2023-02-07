The Saxony Lutheran boys’ basketball team closed out the home slate of their schedule with a 73-45 win over Chaffee on Thursday in Saxony Lutheran High School. The Crusaders opened the game against the Red Devils on a 10-0 run, leading to a 19-11 first-quarter lead. Much of the Crusaders’ hot start came from the sharp shooting of junior Jonathan Hartmann, who made three baskets from the three-point line and scored 11 of his team-leading 23 points in the opening period.

JACKSON, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO