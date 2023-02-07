Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
AshSwap the first stable-swap DEX Launches on MultiversX Mainnet
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 11th February, 2023, Chainwire. AshSwap, the first stable-swap DEX on the MultiversX blockchain (previously Elrond Network), is officially launching on the MultiversX mainnet on February 17. The DEX will seamlessly bridge critical DeFi functions and provide tighter spreads with a fraction of the liquidity on MultiversX.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Paid Me $426 to Help PGE
The Tesla-PGE Virtual Power plant program pays $2 per kWh. I was paid $426 for my participation in 2022 in the program. My Powerwalls provide PGE with 213 kWh of emergency power. This over 20 hours of support over several power outages. There are over 5000 people signed up for...
nextbigfuture.com
Adding Context, Additional Expertise and Memory to Open AI ChatGPT
James Brigg is a freelance ML (machine learning) engineer, startup advisor, and dev advocate @ Pinecone. He has an article and video describing how to improve responses from OpenAI ChatGPT using context and data provided at the time a question is asked. There are many instances where ChatGPT has not...
nextbigfuture.com
1000 Megawatt Hour $438 Million Tesla Megapack Project in Ontario
The Oneida Energy Storage Project (1000 MWh) is the largest of its kind in Canada and amongst the largest in the world. It will provide a gigawatt-hour of much needed capacity to the Ontario grid, while prioritizing local Indigenous partnerships and environmental benefits. NRStor and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (“SNGRDC”) have been jointly developing the Project since 2018 and are also pleased to announce Northland Power’s participation as an equity and operating partner.
nextbigfuture.com
SpaceX Starshield, Custom Modular Satellites and Earth Observation
Starshield is a huge deal SpaceX to grow huge business for secure communications for the military, government and some other customers. However, they also talk about modular custom satellites with rapid development and deployment. SpaceX will get into the high volume custom satellite business. SpaceX will also get into Earth...
nextbigfuture.com
Interstellar Space Research Group Conference is 2023 in Montreal
Andrew Higgins and Jeff Greason worked on the Dynamic Soaring approach to go ten times faster than the solar wind. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Comments / 0