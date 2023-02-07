Read full article on original website
Free Pattern CONVERTIBLE CROCHET BLANKET BAG
The Bernat Convertible Crochet Blanket Bag is a versatile and stylish crochet project that uses the zig-zag stitch to showcase the striping effect of Bernat Pop yarn. This unique pattern allows you to create a circular-shaped blanket that can easily convert into a stylish bag, making it a perfect accessory to take with you on the go.
Quick Crochet Home Decor – Book Review
As someone who loves to add handmade touches to my home decor, I was immediately drawn to the Leisure Arts Quick Crochet Home Decor Book . I was pleasantly surprised to find a wide range of projects to choose from – from covers for potted plants and afghans to baskets and floor pillows. The instructions were clear and easy to follow, with illustrated stitch guides to help me along the way.
Get Your Chevron On with This Easy Fleece Blanket Knitting Pattern
Any time is a great time for a new knit blanket, but I feel like this place we’re in in the northern hemisphere, where it feels like winter might never actually end, is the perfect time to knit a new blanket. You’ve probably been spending a lot of time...
Free Knitting Pattern – Beret
The Beret in Hayfield Bonus Aran is a beautiful and romantic headpiece, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. This advanced knitting pattern features a delicate eyelet pattern that creates a pretty lace effect above the rib. The combination of simple stocking stitch and the lace effect creates a stunning contrast that will make this beret stand out.
Book Review – Charming Jelly Roll Quilts
If you enjoy working with precuts, you’ll appreciate Scott A. Flanagan’s inventive designs. He fashioned eight magnificent quilts out of precut 2 1/2″-wide strips, each with a bonus small quilt made from 5″ charm squares. Choose the size you wish to produce—or build both. These...
Easy Pixie Bonnet Hat
This bonnet pattern that is available in various sizes, including newborn, baby, and children. The specific sizes included in the pattern are Newborn (0-3 months), 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 1-2 years, 3-4 years, and 5+ years. It calls for worsted weight yarn in a solid color, but of course you can choose to use self striping yarn, multicolored yarn or make your own stripes by turning it into a stash busting project.
Closet Core Kalle Shirt and Shirtdress Pattern
The Closet Core Kalle Shirt & Shirtdress Pattern is the perfect addition to any sewer’s collection, providing the ultimate in style and comfort. This pattern features a loose, body-skimming silhouette that will flatter any body type. With its versatile design, the Kalle Shirt and Shirtdress can be dressed up or down, making it a versatile and indispensable addition to your wardrobe.
Cross Stitch Patterns to Celebrate Holi
Holi is a colorful Hindi festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Sounds like a great thing to commemorate, right?. If you’re looking for some India-inspired cross stitch patterns for Holi and beyond, I’ve got you covered. (It’s actually not that easy to search for Holi cross stitch patterns, because Google thinks you’ve misspelled a different word. So here’s my small attempt to give the world what they’re actually searching for!
Are you using the right sized needle? – Video Tutorial
Understand your needles! To guarantee a smoother ride, and faster and neater stitching, choose the appropriate needle size for your sewing. In This online video Sarah demonstrates what to look for when selecting the correct size, how to detect whether it’s too tiny or too large, and how to adapt your needle to the thread you’re using.
Cross Stitch Tip: How to Blend Colors of Floss
This actually isn’t something I’ve ever done when cross stitching (I’m still pretty basic when it comes to the things I stitch!) but it’s a really cool idea and an easyish way to get a blend of colors from thread you might already be using in the pattern instead of trying to find another color of thread that coordinates.
