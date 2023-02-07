Read full article on original website
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE’s Top SmackDown Female Heels and Babyfaces Revealed from Internal List
A leaked internal list has revealed the WWE SmackDown Superstars seen as the top babyfaces and heels, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for SmackDown, based...
The Elite Successfully Defend The AEW Trios Titles On Tonight’s Dynamite From El Paso
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are still your AEW Trios Champions. The Elite defeated Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & AR Fox on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from El Paso, Texas. The match was an exciting back-and-forth sprint that saw all six men get spotlighted, but in the end, the champs proved to be too much for the challengers and won the contest when Omega trapped Fox in a cradle pin.
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
WWE SmackDown Results 2/10/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how The Bloodline discussed their internal issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso being gone, then Sami Zayn attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before challenging him to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then attacked Zayn and Reigns accepted the challenge. We cut to the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He says tonight’s SmackDown is sold out. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
Chris Jericho Tells Michael Oku He Will Be Booked For AEW Debut Show In The United Kingdom
The latest guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast was indie sensation Michael Oku, who made headlines over the last couple of years due to his work on the British independent scene. Oku wrestled Will Ospreay last year for the RevPro Championship in what many called a match of the year candidate.
Wheeler Yuta Discusses His Rivalry With Daniel Garcia: “It’s Really Fun”
Wheeler Yuta speaks on his rivalry with Daniel Garcia. The AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion discussed this topic during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where he praised Garcia for being a perfect foil for him, then looks back on their extensive history together that dates back to the independent scene. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
Malakai Black Says He Requested To Tony Khan That AEW Start Doing House Shows
AEW Superstar Malakai Black recently appeared on the HardLORE podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how the House of Black leader requested to Tony Khan that the company start holding house show events. During his chat, Black explains why having house shows could really benefit inexperienced talent. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Blackpool Combat Club In Action, Mark Briscoe Speaks, and more Announced For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an early lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite from El Paso and will feature top stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Jack Perry, Ruby Soho, Wheeler Yuta, and more in action. Fans will also hear from Mark Briscoe for the first time since he defeated Jay Lethal a few weeks ago.
Chris Jericho Details How The JAS’s Appearance At PWG Came Together
At the beginning of the year wrestling fans were treated to a huge surprise when AEW Superstar Chris Jericho, along with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, appeared at Pro Wrestling Guerrillas Battle of Los Angeles event, where they later competed and won a multi-man tag team match. The Ocho spoke...
Kurt Angle Talks Second Retirement Match?, DX Segment at RAW 30, Making a Goofball of Himself
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says he has no issue with making a goofball of himself in the ring, and while he’s open to making the occasional cameo appearance, he will not be working another retirement match. Angle appeared at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last month for...
Who Does WWE See as the Top Male Heels and Babyfaces on SmackDown?
A leaked internal list has revealed the top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand, courtesy of PWInsider. There is no word yet on the internal list for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male babyfaces and heels for the SmackDown...
Real1 Says He Learned The Greatest Lesson In Wrestling From Scotty 2 Hotty
Real1 reveals the greatest lesson he ever learned in the pro-wrestling business. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, who went by Enzo Amore in WWE, discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. On the show he discussed how much money Scotty 2 Hotty made off of merchandising during the height of his WWE run, a number that taught Real1 a valuable lesson: learn to sell. Highlights are below.
Jerry Lawler Account Provides Update on The King’s Status Following Massive Stroke
The Twitter account for WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has issued the first comments on The King’s status since he suffered a stroke at home on Monday night. As noted, it was reported on Tuesday that Lawler suffered “a serious medical episode” at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday, and he had to be hospitalized. Lawler was out with friends for lunch earlier in the day, and some time after that he became ill, and was rushed to the hospital. It was later reported by Action News 5 in Memphis that Lawler suffered a stroke, and that he underwent successful surgery, but was already recovering. Dutch Mantell later spoke with Lawler’s son Kevin and tweeted about Lawler losing feeling on his right side due to the stroke, but that thee feeling returned and was improving. Dutch also noted that Lawler suffered some paralysis on his left side when the stroke occurred, which he was regaining use of. Mantell later added that Lawler also experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke, but around late afternoon he had regained the use of his arm, and as of Tuesday evening Lawler’s speech was still affected, but doctors expected that to return as well. Lawler’s condition was described as good, and it was said that a full recovery was expected.
NJPW World Television Title To Be Defended at Battle In The Valley, Updated Card
The NJPW World Television Title will be defended at Battle In The Valley. As seen below, NJPW has released a video that shows Clark Connors watching Zack Sabre Jr. become the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, by defeating Ren Narita in the tournament finals. Connors said he was nothing but an afterthought in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, but he’s studied Sabre and he’s ready for a fight. Connors then challenged ZSJ to the match for Battle In The Valley, and the match was officially announced.
