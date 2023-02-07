Jordan Oliver Says He’s Formed A Bond With Alex Shelley: “He’s One Of The Most Influential Wrestlers Of All Time”

Read full article on original website
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bianca Belair Reveals Why She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain her title over Bayley in a Ladder Match. This was the first Ladder Match ever for Belair. Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset over the missing title, someone informed her that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
Piper Niven On Being Out Of Action With Injury: “It Was A Long Time That I Had Off”
WWE star Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with Rick Ucchino from Bleav in Pro Wrestling about her time away from the company due to injury. Highlights from Niven’s chat can be found below. Says she couldn’t really do match while she was injured:. It was...
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
WWE SmackDown Results 2/10/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how The Bloodline discussed their internal issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso being gone, then Sami Zayn attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before challenging him to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then attacked Zayn and Reigns accepted the challenge. We cut to the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He says tonight’s SmackDown is sold out. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.
Tyrus Reveals Big Industry Names He’d Like To Defend The NWA World Title Against
Tyrus is NWA world champion for the first time in his career, and he’s got a laundry list of names he’d like to defend the gold against. The champ spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he chose top stars like Dustin Rhodes, Paul Wight, Drew McIntyre, Tommy Dreamer, Nick Aldis, and several others as potential challengers for the Ten Pounds of Charlotte. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
Dean Muhtadi Says Triple H Got The Idea For The Hypes Bros After He Saw Him In A Video With Rob Gronkowski
Dean Muhtadi grew to popularity in WWE due to tagging with Zack Ryder, in a team that became known as the Hype Bros. Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, spoke about this topic during a recent appearance on the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. During his chat, the former seven-time WWE 24/7 Champion revealed that Triple H came up with the idea for the tag team after watching Muhtadi in a video with NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski, who would work a few segments for WWE years later. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Chris Jericho Tells Michael Oku He Will Be Booked For AEW Debut Show In The United Kingdom
The latest guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast was indie sensation Michael Oku, who made headlines over the last couple of years due to his work on the British independent scene. Oku wrestled Will Ospreay last year for the RevPro Championship in what many called a match of the year candidate.
Mark Andrews Opens Up On His WWE Departure
‘Herald Wales’ has a feature story about the reboot of ATTACK!, a promotion co-owned by former WWE NXT UK star Mark Andrews. Andrews was among the names cut from the NXT UK roster when the promotion announced NXT UK would be going away with the idea of rebooting it as NXT Europe.
Who Does WWE See as the Top Male Heels and Babyfaces on SmackDown?
A leaked internal list has revealed the top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand, courtesy of PWInsider. There is no word yet on the internal list for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male babyfaces and heels for the SmackDown...
MJF Calls Himself The Most Prolific Jewish World Champion In History, Says He Loves Goldberg But He Was A Bad Promo
MJF is not only proud of his career as a pro wrestler, but he’s incredibly proud of his Jewish heritage. The AEW World Champion discussed this topic during his recent appearance on WTF With Marc Maron, where the Salt of the Earth calls himself the most prolific Jewish world champion in the history of the business. The champ later credits Bill Goldberg as one of the best Jewish wrestlers in history, but says that the former undefeated superstar couldn’t cut a promo to save his life.
JD McDonagh Reveals Eye Injury from WWE NXT Angle, Recovery Time
WWE NXT Superstar JD McDonagh is currently on the shelf with an eye injury. As noted, this week’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw McDonagh come up short against Carmelo Hayes. After the match, Ilja Dragunov made his surprise return and took out Trick Williams at ringside, with the distraction allowing Hayes to get the win over McDonagh. Dragunov hit the ring and attacked McDonagh after the match, and then chased him through the crowd.
Kota Ibushi Doesn’t Rule Out A Run In WWE: “I’m Interested In It”
Kota Ibushi has become one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling market, and he’s willing to hear all offers, even from WWE. The former NJPW Superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where he admitted that he was interested in potentially working for WWE. He adds that he doesn’t think there would be too much of his character taken away as he has created enough “stars” for himself that he can truly live freely.
Jimmy Korderas Says Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Should Have Been Saved For Later
The segment on WWE Raw between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman was heavily praised by fans as the company further built up Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. On his most recent “Reffin Rant” on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas noted that he...
Alundra Blayze Details How WWE Raw XXX Appearance Came Together, Talks Lack Of Female Legends On The Show
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze was the latest guest on the Just ALYX program, where the decorated women’s champion discussed her appearance on the Raw 30th Anniversary program and the criticism that came from there not being enough female legends on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Chris Jericho Details How The JAS’s Appearance At PWG Came Together
At the beginning of the year wrestling fans were treated to a huge surprise when AEW Superstar Chris Jericho, along with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, appeared at Pro Wrestling Guerrillas Battle of Los Angeles event, where they later competed and won a multi-man tag team match. The Ocho spoke...
More Than 50 Superstars Revealed for WWE 2K23, Updated Roster
2K has announced several additional playable Superstars for the WWE 2K23 video game this week. There are now at least 50 stars confirmed for the WWE 2K23 roster, from WWE NXT, RAW, SmackDown, and beyond. You can see the current roster list below. WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released...
