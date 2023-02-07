Read full article on original website
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
NJPW World Television Title To Be Defended at Battle In The Valley, Updated Card
The NJPW World Television Title will be defended at Battle In The Valley. As seen below, NJPW has released a video that shows Clark Connors watching Zack Sabre Jr. become the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, by defeating Ren Narita in the tournament finals. Connors said he was nothing but an afterthought in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, but he’s studied Sabre and he’s ready for a fight. Connors then challenged ZSJ to the match for Battle In The Valley, and the match was officially announced.
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
Chris Jericho Tells Michael Oku He Will Be Booked For AEW Debut Show In The United Kingdom
The latest guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast was indie sensation Michael Oku, who made headlines over the last couple of years due to his work on the British independent scene. Oku wrestled Will Ospreay last year for the RevPro Championship in what many called a match of the year candidate.
Piper Niven On Being Out Of Action With Injury: “It Was A Long Time That I Had Off”
WWE star Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with Rick Ucchino from Bleav in Pro Wrestling about her time away from the company due to injury. Highlights from Niven’s chat can be found below. Says she couldn’t really do match while she was injured:. It was...
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
Bianca Belair Gives Update On Hulu Series With Montez Ford: “I’m Excited For It”
WWE Superstar and current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently joined ComicBook Nation for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the EST giving an update on the Hulu reality series she is filming alongside her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Championship Fight Night
The Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature two big title matches – AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend against Top Flight and AR Fox, while AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend against The Gunns.
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
Dean Muhtadi Says Triple H Got The Idea For The Hypes Bros After He Saw Him In A Video With Rob Gronkowski
Dean Muhtadi grew to popularity in WWE due to tagging with Zack Ryder, in a team that became known as the Hype Bros. Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, spoke about this topic during a recent appearance on the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. During his chat, the former seven-time WWE 24/7 Champion revealed that Triple H came up with the idea for the tag team after watching Muhtadi in a video with NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski, who would work a few segments for WWE years later. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Blackpool Combat Club In Action, Mark Briscoe Speaks, and more Announced For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an early lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite from El Paso and will feature top stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Jack Perry, Ruby Soho, Wheeler Yuta, and more in action. Fans will also hear from Mark Briscoe for the first time since he defeated Jay Lethal a few weeks ago.
Alundra Blayze Details How WWE Raw XXX Appearance Came Together, Talks Lack Of Female Legends On The Show
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze was the latest guest on the Just ALYX program, where the decorated women’s champion discussed her appearance on the Raw 30th Anniversary program and the criticism that came from there not being enough female legends on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Malakai Black Says He Requested To Tony Khan That AEW Start Doing House Shows
AEW Superstar Malakai Black recently appeared on the HardLORE podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how the House of Black leader requested to Tony Khan that the company start holding house show events. During his chat, Black explains why having house shows could really benefit inexperienced talent. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kurt Angle Talks Second Retirement Match?, DX Segment at RAW 30, Making a Goofball of Himself
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says he has no issue with making a goofball of himself in the ring, and while he’s open to making the occasional cameo appearance, he will not be working another retirement match. Angle appeared at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last month for...
Wheeler Yuta Discusses His Rivalry With Daniel Garcia: “It’s Really Fun”
Wheeler Yuta speaks on his rivalry with Daniel Garcia. The AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion discussed this topic during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where he praised Garcia for being a perfect foil for him, then looks back on their extensive history together that dates back to the independent scene. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Chris Jericho Details How The JAS’s Appearance At PWG Came Together
At the beginning of the year wrestling fans were treated to a huge surprise when AEW Superstar Chris Jericho, along with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, appeared at Pro Wrestling Guerrillas Battle of Los Angeles event, where they later competed and won a multi-man tag team match. The Ocho spoke...
Top WWE RAW Male Babyfaces and Heels Revealed from Internal List
The top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW men’s division have been revealed from a list that leaked this week, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no listing available for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male...
Dustin Rhodes Set for AEW Rampage, Updated Card for Tonight
Dustin Rhodes has been announced for tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode. AEW noted that fans will hear from Rhodes on Rampage, but it looks like he did not appear before the live crowd on Wednesday night when the episode was taped. Rhodes is currently in a feud with Swerve...
