Jade Cargill Believes It’s Time For Her To Start Having Rivalries With Top Stars
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in the AEW’s women’s division. Ever since her debut, she has captivated audiences with her raw strength and athleticism. In fact, she boasts the longest active win streak on the roster and is the only wrestler to win 50 straight matches.
Triple H Told NXT Ring Announcer Alicia Taylor To ‘Use Her Metal Voice’
Alicia Taylor’s metal voice is a unique vocal style that she uses when introducing wrestlers in the ring. It is characterized by its deep, powerful tone and has become a signature part of her announcing style. Taylor has been using this style since she began working as an announcer for WWE in 2019, and she brought her heavy metal background to the role.
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
Bayley Didn’t Approve Of Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ RAW Promo
This past Monday on WWE RAW featured a sensational promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman confronted Rhodes and made The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 39 main event match with Roman Reigns deeply personal. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.
Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week
The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
Liv Morgan Says Sarah Logan’s Son Keeps Getting Involved In Match Preparation
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Last year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also now gets to work with her best friend, Sarah Logan. That being said, it seems Logan’s son keeps getting involved in their match preparation.
Eddie Kingston Gives Half Of His Indie Wrestling Paychecks To Local Charities
Eddie Kingston worked hard to find his way to AEW, but the moment he appeared on Dynamite, it was like he was finally home. Eddie Kingston never quit working indie wrestling dates either, but his policy about payment has changed a bit since he started getting worldwide exposure with Tony Khan’s company.
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
Thunder Rosa, a highly acclaimed and skilled female in-ring performer, was faced with the unfortunate circumstance of having to take a break due to injury. Despite her exceptional abilities, her injury has temporarily prevented her from showcasing her talent. That being said, she was still backstage at Dynamite this week.
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
Paul Wight Hopes To Be Back In The Ring Soon
Paul Wight started off his career as The Giant in WCW, before making a name for himself as The Big Show in WWE. He spent two decades in WWE and took part in numerous storylines before parting ways with the company. He’s now part of the AEW family and hasn’t competed much since joining the company. That being said, Wight hopes to be back in the ring soon.
MJF Says Goldberg Has Panic Attacks When Cutting Promos
Goldberg rose to prominence in WCW, where he made a lasting impact and earned a reputation as a dominant wrestler. After a brief hiatus from the sport, he eventually joined WWE and re-established himself as a top competitor. Despite having previously expressed regret for not fully committing to wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends by returning to the ring as a part-time performer. Despite his numerous championship victories, Goldberg has a lot of flaws to him as well. In fact, MJF said that Goldberg has panic attacks when cutting promos.
Tony Khan Knew AAA’s Plan To Have WWE Talent Beat FTR
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the last decade. Their time in professional wrestling has been nothing short of legendary. Following a very grueling schedule in 2022, FTR decided it was time for them to take some time off from pro wrestling. They lost the AAA Tag Titles last year and it seems this was something that Tony Khan knew in advance.
WWE Could Have Already Planted Seeds For Cody Rhodes’ Heel Turn
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a run in AEW, and he received one of the best pops during WrestleMania 38. Then he was injured, and eventually received another babyface reaction during the Royal Rumble in the Alamodome. It seems that WWE could have planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes’ turn to the dark side.
Top WWE Star Knew About Pat McAfee’s Royal Rumble Surprise Appearance
Pat McAfee’s resurgence back to WWE at last week’s Royal Rumble event was a treat for the audience in attendance at the Alamodome. The dynamic former WWE commentator joined the booth alongside Corey Graves and his former broadcast partner Michael Cole, who had no idea about McAfee’s return along with everybody else. However, it appears that one top star found about Pat returning that night.
Ex WWE Superstar Really Thought Dutch Mantell Was Racist
WWE Superstars can sometimes confuse fans, because they believe gimmicks are real that do not represent the person behind them. This is certainly the case, as some thought that Zeb Colter was actually a racist a few years ago during his We The People gimmick in WWE. During “Story Time...
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
Sami Zayn Reflects After Finding Bloodline Momento
Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.
Call To Add Another Anoa’i Family Member To The Bloodline
WWE’s television programming has been dominated by the Anoa’i Family and the Bloodline storyline. Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are representing their family legacy proudly each week. Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn have been wonderful additions to that formula. Now, we have a call to add another Anoa’i family member to the mix.
Sami Zayn Sends Defiant Message About His Identity Ahead Of WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn has been part of the WWE family for almost a decade now and has consistently improved himself at every turn. Zayn has also managed to turn every single gimmick into pure gold, including his latest one concerning The Bloodline. In fact, he sent a defiant message about his identity ahead of SmackDown this week.
