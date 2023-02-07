Goldberg rose to prominence in WCW, where he made a lasting impact and earned a reputation as a dominant wrestler. After a brief hiatus from the sport, he eventually joined WWE and re-established himself as a top competitor. Despite having previously expressed regret for not fully committing to wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends by returning to the ring as a part-time performer. Despite his numerous championship victories, Goldberg has a lot of flaws to him as well. In fact, MJF said that Goldberg has panic attacks when cutting promos.

1 DAY AGO