Chicago Southland Chamber Of Commerce To Name Bonita Parker 2023 ChairpersonSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
fox32chicago.com
Toddler dies after accidently shooting herself in Indiana home: Portage police
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after police say she accidently shot herself at a home in Portage, Indiana. Portage police and fire units responded to a home in the 100 block of Coral Avenue just after 11 a.m. for reports of a child with a gunshot wound. First...
abc57.com
One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
WNDU
1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following an SUV-semi crash on Thursday evening. According to the Indiana State Police, authorities responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. on I-94 near MM 38, just two miles west of Exit 40 to Michigan City. A preliminary investigation reveals that a BMW X54 was traveling east when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The BMV then struck the rear of a semi-truck that was parked on the outside shoulder of the road.
Driver dies after crashing into back of semi-truck parked on shoulder of I-94 in Northwest Indiana
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was killed Thursday night after Indiana State Police said they crashed into the back of a semi-truck parked on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in La Porte County. ISP Trooper James Brasseur said the driver, who hasn’t been identified, ran off the road around 10 p.m. on I-94 […]
Police: 2-year-old dies following accidental shooting in Portage
No other children were inside the home at the time of the incident.
Police: Northwest Indiana toddler fatally shoots self
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 2-year-old northwestern Indiana girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun she found in her home, authorities said Thursday. Grace Rodriguez of Portage was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officers were dispatched to the […]
regionnewssource.org
Merrillville Woman Charged With Murder
On October 19, 2022 at approximately 10:27 AM, Gary Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street. The victim’s girlfriend, Alexis Sanders, was on scene and initiated the call to 911. Officers rendered aid to the victim until Gary Fire Department Medics arrived on scene to assume responsibility for care. The 30-year-old black male, later identified as Dominique Davis of Gary, was declared deceased at Methodist Hospital Northlake the same day.
fox32chicago.com
Man fired shots at another driver during road rage incident on I-94 in Cook County: police
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Racine man is accused of firing shots at another car during a road rage incident Sunday. Dylan Creekpaum, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of cannabis. At about 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5, Illinois State Police Troop 3...
Edgewater stabbing: Person in custody after man killed trying to break up argument
Chicago police said a female suspect attacked 2 others before the man intervened. A person is now in custody and charges are pending, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
wjol.com
Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet
Joliet Police made three arrests after a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. It was at 3:10 AM, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Western Avenue after authorities recognized the driver, Derrion Blankenship, and knew he had an active arrest warrant. Blankenship exited the vehicle as officers...
$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
Illinois State Police chase out of south suburbs ends in East Chatham crash; 3 arrested: ISP
Chopper7HD was over the scene of the crash, and the cars involved appeared to have sustained heavy damage.
25-year-old man shot and killed on South Side, police say
A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night, police said. The man, 26, was with a woman at 25th and Wabash when someone opened fire just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
2 men charged after woman killed in Chicago street racing crash
CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been charged in connection with the August death of a Florida woman who was struck by a car as the men were allegedly street racing, police said. Aaron Guerrero, 27, of Chicago, was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated street racing in the death of […]
ATF joins investigation into massive warehouse fire in Chicago Heights
No injuries were reported.
Indiana cop charged with shooting at police officer quits
A St. John police officer charged with shooting at an off-duty Hammond officer has resigned rather than be fired. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
fox32chicago.com
Activists call on FBI, public to help solve Calumet City cold case murders
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Activists are asking for more help in solving the cold case murder of a man and woman 41 years ago in south suburban Calumet City. Toni Lynn Caposey was just 22-years-old when she and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jacob Bird, were found shot to death on March 23, 1982 in her mother’s home in the 1500 block of Lincoln Place.
Avalon Park shooting: Family distraught after man gunned down in front of Far South Side home
The victim's brother not only wants justice but also the kind of closure that only comes with knowing why his brother was killed.
