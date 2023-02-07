ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

abc57.com

One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following an SUV-semi crash on Thursday evening. According to the Indiana State Police, authorities responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. on I-94 near MM 38, just two miles west of Exit 40 to Michigan City. A preliminary investigation reveals that a BMW X54 was traveling east when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The BMV then struck the rear of a semi-truck that was parked on the outside shoulder of the road.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX59

Police: Northwest Indiana toddler fatally shoots self

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 2-year-old northwestern Indiana girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun she found in her home, authorities said Thursday. Grace Rodriguez of Portage was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officers were dispatched to the […]
PORTAGE, IN
regionnewssource.org

Merrillville Woman Charged With Murder

On October 19, 2022 at approximately 10:27 AM, Gary Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street. The victim’s girlfriend, Alexis Sanders, was on scene and initiated the call to 911. Officers rendered aid to the victim until Gary Fire Department Medics arrived on scene to assume responsibility for care. The 30-year-old black male, later identified as Dominique Davis of Gary, was declared deceased at Methodist Hospital Northlake the same day.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
PARK RIDGE, IL
wjol.com

Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet

Joliet Police made three arrests after a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. It was at 3:10 AM, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Western Avenue after authorities recognized the driver, Derrion Blankenship, and knew he had an active arrest warrant. Blankenship exited the vehicle as officers...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
DOLTON, IL
Shine My Crown

Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train

The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men charged after woman killed in Chicago street racing crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been charged in connection with the August death of a Florida woman who was struck by a car as the men were allegedly street racing, police said. Aaron Guerrero, 27, of Chicago, was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated street racing in the death of […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Activists call on FBI, public to help solve Calumet City cold case murders

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Activists are asking for more help in solving the cold case murder of a man and woman 41 years ago in south suburban Calumet City. Toni Lynn Caposey was just 22-years-old when she and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jacob Bird, were found shot to death on March 23, 1982 in her mother’s home in the 1500 block of Lincoln Place.
CALUMET CITY, IL

