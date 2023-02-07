LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following an SUV-semi crash on Thursday evening. According to the Indiana State Police, authorities responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. on I-94 near MM 38, just two miles west of Exit 40 to Michigan City. A preliminary investigation reveals that a BMW X54 was traveling east when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The BMV then struck the rear of a semi-truck that was parked on the outside shoulder of the road.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO