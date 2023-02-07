Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Mandy Rose’s FanTime Account: “Why Is It Such A Big Deal?”
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (formerly Alundra Blayze) has added her name to the list of people supporting Mandy Rose in the wake of Rose’s release from WWE NXT. Rose was released in December 2022 for the content posted on her FanTime page, one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Set To Become A Free Agent In 2024
Deonna Purrazzo is Impact-bound for the rest of the year. Fightful Select reports that Purrazzo’s contract with Impact Wrestling was originally set to expire in 2022. However, the company has exercised its one-year option on the contract, extending it until the end of 2023. On January 1, 2024, she will become a free agent.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
WWE commentator Michael Cole will be donning his orange singlet one more time if Damage CTRL’s Bayley gets her way. Since turning heel, Bayley has repeatedly lashed out at Cole over his commentary and asked Santa Claus for Cole to have a terrible Christmas last December. Appearing on WWE’s...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae’s Grandfather Passes Away
Candice LeRae took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the sad news that her grandfather, Dawson, passed away late last week. She wrote,. “Friday I woke up to the heartbreaking news that my Grandpa had passed. It’s been hard to put into words the sadness I’ve felt over the weekend. My grandpa supported my love for wrestling since I was a little girl. He recorded PPVs for me and my brothers, brought the VHS to my dad at work on Monday, and then my brothers and I excitedly waited for my dad got home to watch it before Monday night Raw.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Hager Reveals What Could Get Someone Blacklisted By WWE
AEW wrestler Jake Hager looked back on what it was like to work under a WWE contract during a recent podcast appearance. The former Jack Swagger sat down with his old mentor and manager in the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Hager revealed the things that might get someone blacklisted from WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Says It Would Be Special To Have Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and during the interview, he was asked about the idea of having his brother and AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes there to celebrate a potential title win. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Is A Big Draw For WWE
Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes made his big return from injury by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rhodes is a huge draw for the company. Before Rhodes was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – MLW Happy With REELZ, War Chamber 2023, Billie Starkz, Pretty Deadly
A report from Pwinsider suggests that MLW officials were very happy with the way REELZ promoted the debut episode of MLW Underground on social media. MLW will be returning to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City for War Chamber 2023. The event will be held on April 6th following which MLW will travel to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on April 8th.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Praise For Cody/Heyman Segment, Raw Video Highlights
– Some WWE news to share. Stars from across pro wrestling had praise for Cody’s segment last night with Paul Heyman, and WWE have posted more video highlights from last night’s Raw. Cody’s promo with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman sent ripples across the pro wrestling landscape. Stars...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke
As we previously noted here on eWn, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a ‘medical episode’ while at his Florida condo on Monday. WMC Action News 5, a Memphis, Tennessee television station, is reporting that Lawler is recovering after suffering...
ewrestlingnews.com
Win a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! – Road to WrestleMania 39 Contest
The Road to WrestleMania 39 contest is back over at Smark Out Moment and this time around, it all revolves around the Rhodes family. Sponsored by Fun, three winners will be chosen at random to receive a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! vinyl figure to celebrate the journey Cody Rhodes is on to (hopefully) dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Thinks WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Will Be The Last Time Fans See Him In The Ring
Booker T said on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast that his in-ring days are likely over following his surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month. He noted that the match was probably the last time he would be in the ring. “I’m gonna tell you...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Worked With Lanny Poffo A Month Prior To The Latter’s Passing
On February 2nd, Lanny Poffo passed away due to heart failure at the age of 68. The news was brought to light by “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. On his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T shared his condolences for Poffo’s family while noting that The Genius had met the 5-time WCW Champion to film for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” about a month prior to his passing. Booker T said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Friday Night SmackDown Headed To The O2 In London
WWE has announced that SmackDown will take place at The O2 Arena on Friday, June 30 – the night before its Money In The Bank premium live event emanates from the same location. It will be the first time that SmackDown will air live and in primetime from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News Why WWE Booked Raw Segment With Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman
There has been some concern regarding the fans turning on Cody Rhodes because of how over Sami Zayn is right now after he separated from The Bloodline at the WWE Royal Rumble. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber. Reigns is also scheduled to defend his title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona & Nick Wayne Go Back And Forth On Twitter
Matt Cardona and Nick Wayne are set to square off at GCW’s Middle of the Night show on February 18th, and the two traded shots today on Twitter. Wayne was fired up for the match, writing on Twitter, “Oh s**t, Zack Ryder!” before the Broski corrected him. It seems that Cardona was denied the trademark for his former ring name. You can see their exchange below:
