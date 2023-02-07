Read full article on original website
Related
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Super Bowl rushing record held by New Mexico native for 35 years
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1988, the Washington Redskins defeated the Denver Broncos 42-10 in Super Bowl 22. Washington rookie and Hobbs, New Mexico native Timmy Smith ran all over the Bronco’s defense for a total of 204 yards, which is a Super Bowl record that stands to this day. “Well before it all happened, I […]
Comments / 0