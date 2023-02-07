Read full article on original website
The City of Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Feb. 16
BEDFORD – The Housing Authority City of Bedford Commissioners will meet Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hauck House Apartments/Commons-Dining Room. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Minutes for January 19, 2023. Old Business. Shortfall. New Commissioners. Written Staff Reports. New...
Lawrence County RDC discuss Meridian Road repair efforts in Mitchell
LAWRENCE CO. – During Thursday morning’s meeting of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission, members received an update on efforts discussed at a previous meeting for the county to fund repairs at Mitchell’s Meridian Road, including the area’s bridge. The county received three bids for the proposed...
INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties
INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
Lawrence County GOP makes appointments to Perry Township Advisory Board
SPRINGVILLE – Today, the Lawrence County GOP made appointments to the Perry Township Advisory Board. Those appointments include Tyson Fish and Alexandra Edwards.
The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s room of the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 31, 2023, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Open Highway Bids. Kevin...
Mitchell City Council considers increases to grass ordinance fees
MITCHELL – In an effort to clean up properties across the city, members of the Mitchell City Council reevaluated the ordinance which requires property owners to maintain their lawns to a certain level, as well as the penalties associated with letting them get out of hand. Currently, the ordinance...
City announces new $100,000 down payment housing program for sworn police and fire; Public Safety Report Highlights 1% decrease in overall crime
BLOOMINGTON – At the 7th Annual Public Safety Report meeting Thursday, Mayor John Hamilton announced a new $100,000 no-interest down payment assistance program for up to 10 police officers and 10 firefighters as an incentive to live in the city of Bloomington. Commencing immediately, the pilot housing program is...
Officials discuss neighborhood improvement grants
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael and Neighborhood Services Program Manager Angela Van Rooy today discuss the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grants. The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. The types...
Bedford Historic Review Board to meet on Feb. 27
BEDFORD – The Bedford Historic Review Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at the City Concourse, located at 1402 H St.
NLCS begins process to hire new superintendent, applications being accepted until Feb. 24
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools has begun the process to find a long-term fit for superintendent after posting a vacancy notice for the position, seeking applicants. The notice, posted to the NLCS website states the deadline for applications to be submitted is Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
Daviess County Chamber of Commerce presents the Annual State of the County Address on Feb. 24th
MONTGOMERY – The Daviess County Chamber of Commerce will present the annual State of the County Address on Friday, February 24th, at the Gasthof in Montgomery. Scheduled speakers will be President of the Daviess County Commissioners Nathan Gabhart and President of the Daviess County Council Tony Duncheon. A buffet...
Mayoral races among those contested in upcoming Daviess and Martin County elections
INDIANA – The City of Washington will have two contested races in upcoming elections. In City Council District 1, Republican incumbent Darin Lunsford will face challenger, Scott Rainey. Washington City Councilman Jerry Sidebottom has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for mayor, he will face Mayor Dave...
Tonight’s Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees meeting canceled
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled. No makeup date has been announced as of now.
Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources
INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
Special judge appointed in Bedford man’s lawsuit against city, police department
BEDFORD – A special judge has been appointed to oversee the civil suit filed by Bedford resident Tyler Barton against the City of Bedford, mayor Sam Craig and the Bedford Police Department, as well as BDP chief Terry Moore, officers Clay Blackburn, Chase Hamilton and former officer Morgan Lee.
Martin County Alliance partners with Martin County Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner
LOOGOOTEE – The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth along with the Martin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual dinner on Thursday, March 16th, at the St. John’s Center Lower Level in Loogootee. Several awards will be presented that evening, including the Gene Shaw Award, the...
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
Restaurant inspection reports for Monroe County now on health department website
What do AraMark at IU Health Hospital, C-3 Bar, Chef’s Table Catering, The Elm, Fairfax Inn, Feast Market and Cellar, Gables Bagels, Inkwell Café-Woodlawn, Oliver Winery, Raising Canes, Brilliant Coffee, Scenic View Restaurant, Serena’s Food Hut, Toto’s Uncle, Trailhead Pizzeria, Uptown Café, and Wings Xtreme have in common?
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
New and exciting vendors joining 2023 Women’s Expo on March 4
BEDFORD – New and exciting vendors join the list to attend the 2023 Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5, and WBIW 1340 on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two...
