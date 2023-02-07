ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

The City of Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Feb. 16

BEDFORD – The Housing Authority City of Bedford Commissioners will meet Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hauck House Apartments/Commons-Dining Room. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Minutes for January 19, 2023. Old Business. Shortfall. New Commissioners. Written Staff Reports. New...
wbiw.com

Lawrence County RDC discuss Meridian Road repair efforts in Mitchell

LAWRENCE CO. – During Thursday morning’s meeting of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission, members received an update on efforts discussed at a previous meeting for the county to fund repairs at Mitchell’s Meridian Road, including the area’s bridge. The county received three bids for the proposed...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties

INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s room of the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 31, 2023, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Open Highway Bids. Kevin...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell City Council considers increases to grass ordinance fees

MITCHELL – In an effort to clean up properties across the city, members of the Mitchell City Council reevaluated the ordinance which requires property owners to maintain their lawns to a certain level, as well as the penalties associated with letting them get out of hand. Currently, the ordinance...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

City announces new $100,000 down payment housing program for sworn police and fire; Public Safety Report Highlights 1% decrease in overall crime

BLOOMINGTON – At the 7th Annual Public Safety Report meeting Thursday, Mayor John Hamilton announced a new $100,000 no-interest down payment assistance program for up to 10 police officers and 10 firefighters as an incentive to live in the city of Bloomington. Commencing immediately, the pilot housing program is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Officials discuss neighborhood improvement grants

BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael and Neighborhood Services Program Manager Angela Van Rooy today discuss the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grants. The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. The types...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources

INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

