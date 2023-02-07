ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, IN

WNDU

3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in convenience store murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Driver, passenger accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver and passenger were charged for possession of cocaine and marijuana after officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, an officer witnessed a black 2009 Ford SUV...
WNDU

Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
ALBION, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man found guilty of 2021 murder

On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million on three contract extensions that will finish the job. Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. An inspection date set for Feb. 1 has been pushed back to March 1...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
SOUTH BEND, IN

