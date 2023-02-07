Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
ISP: Ohio man arrested after driving at nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit in Whitley County
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Akron, Ohio man faces multiple felony charges after reportedly driving through Whitley County at nearly three times the legal alcohol limit, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). On Friday morning, a state trooper noticed the suspect, 31-year-old Alex J. Kincaid, reportedly driving 22...
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
WOWO News
Arrest made in convenience store murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man found dead Tuesday in a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store has been identified. The Allen County Coroner announced Thursday the man is 52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi from Fort Wayne. Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store on...
abc57.com
Driver, passenger accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver and passenger were charged for possession of cocaine and marijuana after officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, an officer witnessed a black 2009 Ford SUV...
WNDU
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
WANE-TV
New Haven police search for suspect after 2 ‘valuable’ packages stolen
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the New Haven Police Department (NHPD) asked the public for information regarding a suspect who stole “valuable” packages from the porch of a local residence. According to the NHPD, two “valuable packages” were stolen from a residence in the Tanglewood...
abc57.com
Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
WANE-TV
Over 15 lbs. of pot and edibles found during Steuben County traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County. The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper...
WNDU
Elkhart man found guilty of 2021 murder
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty Thursday of murder in connection with a 2021 shooting death.
abc57.com
Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
inkfreenews.com
Mack Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Firearm
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a stolen firearm. Jeffrey James Mack Jr., 28, 718 Taylor St., Elkhart, is charged with theft of a firearm, a level 5 felony. On Jan. 13, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy was...
wtvbam.com
High speed pursuit/child abuse case against UC man bound over to Branch Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case against a Union City man who is facing numerous charges following a November 10 high speed pursuit while two children were in his vehicle has been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. 25-year-old Owen Waters waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
Woman in statewide Silver Alert found dead
A Bluffton woman was found dead more than a month after she went missing.
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
