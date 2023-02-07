Within our Levee...presented by Calvin Braxton Ford: Local woman has touched thousands through her love of support community’s youth

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Chauvin Brothers generous donation ensures the return of Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou
Chauvin Brothers is making a huge impact this year to ensure a festive Mardi Gras! The company has recently provided materials needed for the Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou to rebuild all their floats to allow them to put on their parade as scheduled, following their destruction in Hurricane Ida.
lafourchegazette.com
Nicholls to Host Book Signing for Grammy-Winning Artist
THIBODAUX, La. -- Grammy-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King is scheduled to present “Rhythm of Resistance” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Nicholls State University’s Talbot Hall as part of the University’s Black History Month activities. King, a Baton...
houmatimes.com
Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras season with special presentation at South Terrebonne High School
The Krewe of Hercules kicked off the Mardi Gras season with a special presentation today at South Terrebonne High School. Parish President Gordon Dove presented the key to the city to the South Terrebonne 2022 Championship Baseball Team. The team will be riding in the parade on Friday as Honorary Grand Marshals.
Friends and family say their last goodbyes to Kennedi Belton during memorial service
Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to the late Kennedi Belton, a New Orleans girl who was fatally shot at a sleepover last month.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White moves on in Girls' Soccer State Playoffs
The E.D. White girls' soccer team punched a ticket into the Quarterfinals of the Division III State Playoffs on Thursday with a 5-0 win over The Willow School. With the win, the Cardinals will now face No. 4 St. Louis in the next round. See photos of the match online.
houmatimes.com
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Hercules
The Krewe of Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras parades in Houma, taking to the streets on Friday, February 10, 2023, starting at 6pm. This year’s theme is “Hercules from the Heart.” King Hercules XXXVIII is Robert Lirette. The krewe has 900 members, making them the largest men’s...
NOLA.com
Brothers who died in Marrero murder-suicide suffered loss, grief and depression
For almost four years before authorities say brothers Syril and Syrian Boudoin died in a murder-suicide at their Marrero home Wednesday night, the pair had been locked in a tailspin of grief and depression that started with the tragic death of their father, who died in 2019 when he was crushed by a vehicle he was repairing.
Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
lafourchegazette.com
Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies Player of the Week: Gabby Lee
-- Senior Gabby Lee is leaving it all out on the floor for South Lafourche in every, single game. This past week, Gabby was big in a win against Lutcher, but also played her heart out in a close, hard-fought loss at Assumption.
lafourchegazette.com
2023 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes & Safety Tips
As we prepare for the 2023 Mardi Gras, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important information to share with our community partners about this year’s Mardi Gras parades. Krewe of Shaka – 2-12-23 at 12:30 PM. Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-12-23 at 2:00 PM. Krewe...
NOLA.com
Two victims of mass shooting at Chef and Bullard ID'd as siblings, lost brother last year
The man and woman killed in a mass shooting at Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue were siblings who previously lost a younger brother to gun violence, a source with knowledge of the police investigation confirmed Thursday. Tationa Hudgins, a 25-year-old woman, and Kristen Hudgins, an 18-year-old man, were gunned...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - February 8, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on February 8, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dept. of Health offering FREE vaccines on Nicholls Campus
The Louisiana Dept. of Health and Nicholls University Health Services is offering free Covid-19, flu and MPox vaccines for Nicholls Campus students, faculty and staff on February 9 from 2 to 4 p.m., and February 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The clinic is located at 210 Ardoyne Drive, Thibodaux,...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff: 4 dead, including former St. Charles deputy, in Harvey murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting near West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey. According to JPSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Curtis Street. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Sources...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Chamber hosts 1st Quarter 2023 Small Business Forum
Larose, LA – The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce and Lafourche Parish Government are hosting a Small Business Forum to offer small business resources and information for small business growth and sustainability. This is the first forum of 2023, and the event will be held quarterly to offer businesses a variety of resources on an ongoing basis.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Cardinals' boys score blowout soccer win
E.D. White's boys' soccer team pushed forward in the Division III State Playoffs on Thursday, scoring a 7-1 win over Hannan. The Cardinals are the No. 5 seed in the state and will now face No. 4 The Willow School in the next round. See photos of the match online.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Pursuit of stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish causes North Shore school lockdown
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell was placed on lockdown Thursday (Feb. 9) morning after a stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish entered the parking lot. Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup...
Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale
Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La.
Comments / 0