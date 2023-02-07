ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Rust' armorer seeks exit from Alec Baldwin countersuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Wednesday said he will give Alec Baldwin’s attorneys more time to show why the armorer who allegedly failed to check the prop weapon that was handed to the actor before it discharged and killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 should remain a cross-defendant in Baldwin’s countersuit against another party in the case.
Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Ukrainian relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles. The new lawsuit against Baldwin was...
OC center offers retail training to those with employment barriers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Everyone has their own learning pace. While commonly workers get on-site workplace training, a nonprofit in Orange County is trying a different approach for those who may need a little extra help to get into the groove of things. Goodwill of Orange County’s Training Center...
