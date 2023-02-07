Read full article on original website
These quick and easy cream cheese cookies taste just like cheesecake
Whether you love it plain, chocolate-flavored, or with a dash of pumpkin spice, cheesecake is a decadent dessert that’s beloved by many people. However, anyone who’s ever attempted to make a cheesecake at home from scratch knows it’s no small feat — it takes ample prep time, hours of baking in the oven and then several hours more cooling in the fridge.
Cinnamon Sour Cream Coffee Cake
This recipe makes the quintessential coffee cake, the kind you find in an old-fashioned coffee shop or diner, served with a steaming cup of joe. The addition of cardamom gives it a flavorful and unexpected zing. With a honey drizzle on the crumb topping, it’s fancy enough for an afternoon gathering of friends or a Sunday brunch.
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
Peanut Butter Cookies
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie.
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
Why you should be drinking more pickle juice—no, really
Did you know pickle brine is jam packed with vitamins, electrolytes — and even probiotics, depending on the recipe? You may love eating pickles but have you thought about drinking the juice?. The best pickle juice to drink is the same flavor of whatever variety of pickles you already...
Farmer's Casserole - Bake Breakfast in the Oven
This past weekend, we revisited a recipe for Farmer's Casserole we had made a while back. I had forgotten how good it was and how easy it was to make! Here's our version of the recipe with minor changes from the original:
'I Tried Dr Pepper's New Strawberries & Cream Soda, Which Tastes Just Like Childhood in a Can'
Dr Pepper's latest flavor is sweet, peppy, pink and here just in time for V-Day
2 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40: Nuts And Berries
There are many healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily life in order to slow aging and promote a healthier body and brain, from going for a morning job to completing a crossword puzzle each evening. But one of the best ways to keep both of...
Air Fried Hand Pies
Air-fried hand pies are the quickest dessert to get on your table with very few ingredients. These pies can be filled with canned or fresh ingredients, homemade or store-bought pie crust.
The Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients You Should Add To Your Soup To Slim Down This Winter
Soup season is in full swing–which is great for those of us looking for great recipes that can also help us reach our New Year’s weight loss goals, because soups offer practically endless opportunities to pack in nutritious, filling, low-calorie ingredients. In fact, there are tons of delicious soup ingredients that offer up incredible anti-inflammatory properties, which is a major key to a healthy diet. Chronic inflammation in the body can lead to issues like insulin and leptin resistance, which can hold you back significantly on your weight loss journey. But by adding the right foods to your plate (or, in this case, your bowl) you’ll be well on your way to less inflammation–not to mention a slimmer waistline.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again
We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Game day recipes for the perfect Super Bowl party
Well, the time is finally upon us. The Super Bowl will be held this Sunday, and many televisions throughout America will tune in for the game as well as the commercials (at least in my case). What’s just as important as the game is the food served at the parties....
Homemade flour tortillas
Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!
Maraschino Cherry Cake
This maraschino cherry cake that's all made from scratch is a delicious moist dessert cake and we often bake this in a heart-shaped pan on Valentine's Day for that special someone.
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
