ANAHEIM, Calif. — The world of Pandora is coming to Disneyland. But the prominent question theme park experts are asking is where?. On the heels of a successful theatrical release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger dropped a doozy during Wednesday’s investor call when he said the world of “Avatar” is coming to Disneyland Resort.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO