Los Angeles, CA

Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Ukrainian relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles. The new lawsuit against Baldwin was...
Black-owned bookstore highlighting BIPOC authors to open in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — For the first time, the city of Pasadena will have a bookstore that highlights BIPOC authors and is owned by a Black woman. Octavia’s Bookshelf, the independent bookstore that’s set to open north of the 210 Freeway at 1361 North Hill Avenue on Feb. 18, has always been Pasadena local Nikki High’s dream.
An 'Avatar' experience is coming to Disneyland but where?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The world of Pandora is coming to Disneyland. But the prominent question theme park experts are asking is where?. On the heels of a successful theatrical release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger dropped a doozy during Wednesday’s investor call when he said the world of “Avatar” is coming to Disneyland Resort.
Where to order food for your Super Bowl party

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t complete without snacks. From chicken wings to BBQ brisket, Los Angeles Times food columnist Jenn Harris is making it easy on everyone ahead of the big game. She’s done all the research and joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today" to share. One of...
