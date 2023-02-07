Read full article on original website
Related
Croatia's secret beaches and little Venices
The Istria peninsula and the Kvarner Gulf are Croatia at its best. From Belle Epoque seaside resorts to Venetian-style waterfront villages, here's what to see.
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide To Europe
The number on the calendar may change each January, but there's one thing that you can count on year in, year out: Europe will be the world's most popular region to visit. Home to five nations (France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and Germany) in the world's top ten most visited destinations—six if you include Asia-straddling Turkey—Europe has paced international travel's post-pandemic recovery and is expected to see its 2023 numbers equal or exceed the lofty levels of 2019.
TravelPulse
Can Tourists Please Stop Acting Like Idiots in Italy?
We're only in early February, but there's already a solid contender for this year’s “Worst Actor In an Italian Tourist Role” award. In case you missed our story, an American in Florence drove his rental car across the medieval and—most importantly in this context—pedestrian-only Ponte Vecchio Bridge while looking for a parking spot.
cruisefever.net
World’s Next New Luxurious Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, operators of the world’s most luxurious cruise fleet, celebrated the float out of their next new cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. The float out marked a construction milestone for the cruise ship that will debut later this year. With the outer structure of the ship complete, work will begin on the final stages of construction. The cruise ship is under construction at the Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.
The Muraka is the worlds first fully functioning underwater hotel suite and the experience is truly one of a kind
The Muraka opened its doors in 2018. Its located in the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort, which is owned by Hilton Hotel. This new hotel suite has had many travelers seeking to book their spot into the one of a kind experience of staying 16 feet below the Indian Ocean surrounded by all the sea life there is. Although the Rangali Island Resort consists of around 150 over-the-water villas, its main attraction has to be The Muraka suite. This beautiful and unique suite includes two floors. The upper deck of the suite consists of a twin-sized bedroom, a bathroom facing the ocean view, a fitness center for a quick workout, butler’s room, a living room, a kitchen and a bar. It also has a sun deck and a luxurious infinity pool to cool off in. The lower deck has a living space, master bedroom and a bathroom surrounded by an all glass frame with a 180-degree panoramic view of the underwater marine life.
Beaches of Cuba
Cuba is a Caribbean island country known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm tropical climate. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation spot or an adventure-filled destination, Cuba's beaches have something to offer for everyone.
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide to the Caribbean
The Caribbean continues to be a coveted region among travelers from all over the globe as it boasts an ideal year-round climate which perfectly complements its world-class beaches and crystal clear waters as well as its award-winning hotels and resorts, friendly locals and rich history and culture. For many, a true getaway entails escaping to an island surrounded by nothing but the sea and the Caribbean provides plentiful opportunities to do just that while making lasting memories. What's more, Americans can explore this part of the world via a slew of convenient direct flights and without jumping multiple time zones or breaking the bank on accommodations and excursions.
Florida is Said to be Home to the Most Romantic Private Island in America, and one of the Most Romantic Nearby Hotels
There are different types of trips and vacations that people take for special occasions. Sometimes, they go with their families. Other times, they go for business. But at certain "special" times during the year, they take a trip with their sweetheart because they're looking for a romantic outing that the two of them can share.
cruisefever.net
Costa Cruises Opens Up New Europe Sailings for Bookings
Costa Cruises has opened up more cruises for bookings that will sail to in the Mediterranean and to Northern Europe in 2024. The cruises that opened up for bookings will sail from March 31, 2-24 through the end of November 2024. In addition to these new cruises that can now...
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
The Blonde Abroad
Travel Bucket List for 2023
Every year, I like to put together a “travel bucket list” with inspiration for the coming year…a mood board for adventures, if you will. In taking a look at Expedia’s travel trends for 2023, it was really fun to see that so many of our thoughts about travel line up.
Thrillist
These Are the Best Hotels in America, According to U.S. News & World Report
Before you head to Google Flights to start browsing flight prices, you should do some scouting on what kind of accommodations you'll have access to. There's nothing more irritating than finding out you've got limited and unappealing options after you've already set your mind to visiting a specific city for your annual vacation. For a road map to the best hotels all around the world, US News & World Report's 2023 ranking is essential research.
lonelyplanet.com
Portugal’s Douro Line is a scenic train journey to “nowhere”
The antique wooden train station at Pocinho, the terminus of the Linha do Douro train route through northern Portugal © Austin Bush / Lonely Planet. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more-mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Here, Lonely Planet’s Austin Bush takes us along northern Portugal’s Douro Valley by train.
tripatini.com
Waterfalls at Maya World via Chabil Mar Villas Guest Exclusive Resort, Belize
A brief 45 drive from Chabil Mar Villas Resort and you arrive at Maya World where watefall swimming is a favorite activity. The cool Maya Mountain waters offer a wonderful respite for all of our guests. Make reservations for this attraction via our on-site concierge, transportation is included.
New luxury resort celebrates Thailand's railway history
A new resort designed by Bill Bensley is immersing guests in the essence of Thailand's early days of rail travel. Among the offerings are a series of upcycled train carriages that have been converted into luxury villas.
thediscoveriesof.com
Mahé Travel Guide: Discover The Seychelles’ Largest (and Most Beautiful) Island
Planning a trip to Mahé but not sure where to begin? This Mahé travel guide contains everything you need to know for an epic stay. Let’s cut to the chase, we both know why you’re here. Seychelles is a beautiful slice of paradise in the vast...
Traveler's Unique Journey on a Traditional Egyptian Nile River Boat Is Fascinating
This sounds like a total dream.
At Home with PhotoVoguers
What do the homes of PhotoVoguers look like? From such an international, multifaceted, and inclusive community, you might expect a diverse choice of houses and apartments in a variety of styles. Looking at the images on these pages, however, one common denominator leaps out: pure simplicity, without any decorative artifice. Basic and minimalist furniture, bright spaces, plants, books, computer screens, and work chairs; only a few artistic images, of intimate and personal value, hang here and there. There is almost a “normcore” dimension to these domestic settings. These places speak a youthful Esperanto that pays no attention to gender, religion, ethnicity, country of origin, or even style. Because life is elsewhere: in the streets, in the squares, in the faces they encounter around the world—faces from which compelling photographic tales are born.
A Cinematic New Luxury Hotel Opens in Paris’s Trendiest Neighborhood
Paris’s portfolio of luxury hotels just grew by one. Hôtel Dames des Arts debuted this month in the sixth arrondissement’s trendy neighborhood of Saint-Germain. The new hotel is the brainchild of Parisian Raphael Navot—named Designer of the Year at the 2023 Maison & Objet Awards—who crafted the sleek interior space to look like something out of a French New Wave movie. The hotel is decidedly modern but clearly takes design cues from the 1950s. A sultry black oak floor in the lobby is accented by plush black and beige furniture that gives the hotel a film noir sheen. Aiding this effect...
Vogue Magazine
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0