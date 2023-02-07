ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Anniversary rings

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Leadership failure caused Dakota Pacific debacle

The residents of Park City and Summit County have every right to be furious with our so-called leaders. Their epic failure to attract tech companies to the area has resulted in a series of events that might saddle Kimball Junction with the Dakota Pacific project, an ill-advised development we don’t need.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Park City Miners blank Alta to drop puck on playoff run

The Park City Red hockey team entered the postseason looking for another state title, and opened their latest postseason journey with a dominant 7-0 win over Alta Wednesday night at the Park City Ice Arena. A couple of power play goals from Charlie Cusimano and a perfect penalty kill helped...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

More Dogs on Main: Tiger Woods and the worthiness of the wallet

The big news this week is the new Tiger Woods-designed golf course in the Mayflower development. The plan calls for two courses, but they will phase it and start with the Tiger Woods course, which is said to be the “longest and highest” in Utah. I’m not a golfer, but I guess that is good. It might also be the steepest. Looking at the topo map included in the press release, it looks like if you sliced your drive, the odds are pretty good the ball would roll all the way to Heber before it stopped. So it will be a challenging course. The views ought to be spectacular.
KAMAS, UT
Park Record

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents shares ‘Songs We Love’

Riley Mulherkar is looking forward to sharing “Songs We Love” with Park City. The trumpeter and music director for Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents will lead an octet of crafty musicians in the program, scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, that musically documents the first 50 years of recorded jazz music in America.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Library invites the public to chill during Winterfest￼

The Park City Library finds itself in a sort of torpor after the excitement of the holidays and the Sundance Film Festival. So when the Friends of the Park City Library announced it would like to host a winter used book sale, librarians Kate Mapp and Katrina Kmak decided to come up with Winterfest, two days of all-ages fun, designed to enhance the event.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy