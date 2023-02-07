Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Park Record
Park City-area lodging projections soften over rest of ski season amid economic worries
Park City-area lodging numbers are projected to soften through the remainder of the ski season as compared to the numbers last year, even amid the snowy winter, as concerns about the economy appear to be starting to impact the tourism industry. A lodging forecast prepared on behalf of the Park...
Park Record
Anniversary rings
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Leadership failure caused Dakota Pacific debacle
The residents of Park City and Summit County have every right to be furious with our so-called leaders. Their epic failure to attract tech companies to the area has resulted in a series of events that might saddle Kimball Junction with the Dakota Pacific project, an ill-advised development we don’t need.
Park Record
Deer Valley, anticipating large crowds, launches satellite weekend parking
Deer Valley Resort this weekend is poised to launch a satellite parking operation that will extend into early April, a step intended to better manage the crowds and one that suggests much of the rest of the ski season in Park City could be busy. Deer Valley on Wednesday said...
Park Record
Park City Miners blank Alta to drop puck on playoff run
The Park City Red hockey team entered the postseason looking for another state title, and opened their latest postseason journey with a dominant 7-0 win over Alta Wednesday night at the Park City Ice Arena. A couple of power play goals from Charlie Cusimano and a perfect penalty kill helped...
Park Record
More Dogs on Main: Tiger Woods and the worthiness of the wallet
The big news this week is the new Tiger Woods-designed golf course in the Mayflower development. The plan calls for two courses, but they will phase it and start with the Tiger Woods course, which is said to be the “longest and highest” in Utah. I’m not a golfer, but I guess that is good. It might also be the steepest. Looking at the topo map included in the press release, it looks like if you sliced your drive, the odds are pretty good the ball would roll all the way to Heber before it stopped. So it will be a challenging course. The views ought to be spectacular.
Park Record
Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents shares ‘Songs We Love’
Riley Mulherkar is looking forward to sharing “Songs We Love” with Park City. The trumpeter and music director for Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents will lead an octet of crafty musicians in the program, scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, that musically documents the first 50 years of recorded jazz music in America.
Park Record
Park City Library invites the public to chill during Winterfest￼
The Park City Library finds itself in a sort of torpor after the excitement of the holidays and the Sundance Film Festival. So when the Friends of the Park City Library announced it would like to host a winter used book sale, librarians Kate Mapp and Katrina Kmak decided to come up with Winterfest, two days of all-ages fun, designed to enhance the event.
Comments / 0