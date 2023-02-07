The big news this week is the new Tiger Woods-designed golf course in the Mayflower development. The plan calls for two courses, but they will phase it and start with the Tiger Woods course, which is said to be the “longest and highest” in Utah. I’m not a golfer, but I guess that is good. It might also be the steepest. Looking at the topo map included in the press release, it looks like if you sliced your drive, the odds are pretty good the ball would roll all the way to Heber before it stopped. So it will be a challenging course. The views ought to be spectacular.

KAMAS, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO