When the news of Burt Bacharach’s death broke on Thursday, I briefly wondered if I possessed a sixth sense. That morning, apropos of nothing but the vaguely sad Thursday feeling of wishing it were Friday, I’d had the urge to hear “In Between the Heartaches,” the ballad that opened Dionne Warwick’s 1965 album Here I Am. It’s a plaintive one, about a love that only seems to justify itself when no one else is looking (“They don’t know that in between the heartaches, you hold me here in your arms and say you love me…”). It also sounds a little like “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” fitting neatly into the vast catalogue of sad bops, if you’ll excuse the anachronism, that Bacharach wrote with lyricist Hal David over some 15 years. (Also see: “One Less Bell to Answer,” “A House Is Not a Home,” “Walk on By”…) I had turned to it often in moments of indefinite unease.

14 HOURS AGO