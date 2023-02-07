Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Combined All Her Style Signatures Into One Outfit
It would be pretty easy to dress up as Jennifer Lopez for Halloween. The superstar has an extremely personal, diva-worthy signature style. Over the years, the star has continued to wear a handful of specific items on a steady rotation—whether that be her choice of coats, shoes, or water bottles (we’ll get to that). Yesterday in Los Angeles, Lopez incorporated all of her fashion obsessions into a singular, fabulously cozy outfit.
Step Inside Erykah Badu’s Home Studio—or “Badudio”—Where Everything Makes Music
Erykah Badu considers her home studio in Dallas, Texas—or “badudio” as she calls it—a sacred space. “The whole house is an altar, playing homage to creativity,” the neo-soul singer tells Vogue in the latest installment of “Objects of Affection,” a series that explores the favorite things of the world’s most interesting creatives.
Who, Exactly, Are ‘People Like’ Harry Styles?
At the 65th Grammy Awards, Harry Styles’s turntable plinth went the wrong way and his entire dance performance had to be done backwards without warning, leading to a low-level hum of unrehearsed-ness—but that’s not why we’re here. After winning album of the year, Harry Styles thanked his interpreter in sign language, a cute and inclusive moment, but that also isn’t why he’s trending today. Harry Styles wore a harlequin jumpsuit; he later dressed as a human firework. I refuse to speculate on the size of his wick here, but there’s something incredibly arch about performing at the biggest music award show on the planet—American pomp and pageantry at its absolutely delicious, glistening height—in a look that echoes a British working men’s club curtain. Styles elevated a cheap, jazzy, ubiquitous moment of sparkle to Grammys status. But this isn’t why the internet is alight, either.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame
Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Shock, Horror: A Love Letter to “Manly” Men
Almost a year ago, I broke up with my boyfriend of four-and-a-half years. I was 36. It was mutual, and as loving as it could be, but it’s always scary to get out of a relationship. Ya know, because of the whole “Am I going to die alone?” issue.
Hunter Abrams’s Backstage Photos From New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2023 Season
A few names are off the calendar at New York Fashion Week, but don’t think that the magic’s gone. Haven’t you heard that fairies are taking over Rodarte, and Hillary Taymour has created her version of Collina’s Ark? Follow along all week, because it’s just getting started as Hunter Abrams takes us behind the can’t-miss moments from the fall 2023 shows, only on Vogue Runway.
You’re Not Offended That Madonna’s Had Plastic Surgery—You’re Offended That You Can Tell
“You know, if you wore makeup, you’d actually look alright.”. There’s nothing so cutting as the words spoken to you as a teenage schoolgirl, are there? That particular sentence, uttered by a classmate, has stayed with me since the age of 14. And it had an impact; within days, I was slathering on Max Factor Pan Stik and Rimmel Kohl Eyeliner. The message was clear: I needed to look a certain way if I wanted to be accepted, to succeed at being female. My education in being judged for my appearance over my achievements started right there.
All the Times Cate Blanchett Proved She Was the Queen of Red-Carpet Rewears
“It’s chic to repeat,” Cate Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted on Instagram as the actor rewore a series of looks at Venice Film Festival in 2020. First, there was the sequined gown by Esteban Cortazar that she first wore at the London premiere of Carol. Then there was the reworked Alexander McQueen dress, which she had transformed into a top that she could pair with trousers—showing what a dash of imagination can do in the world of red-carpet fashion.
Michelle Pfeiffer Makes a Rare—And Ravishing—Appearance on the Red Carpet
Anthony Vaccarello’s spring 2023 collection for Saint Laurent has gone down a storm with the A-list. The latest to fall under the spell of the spring collection? Michelle Pfeiffer, who just wore look 42—a draped long-sleeve dress with power shoulders and ruching around the waist—on the red carpet.
The Second Coming of Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu likes to wear clothes that make music when she walks—it’s why today she has strings of bells strapped to her ankles. She also has a tangle of amethyst crystal pendants thrown over her paint-splattered overalls, gigantic silver rings on each finger, rubber bangles stacked up to her elbows, and a red beanie pulled over her hair. Standing on the porch of her South Dallas childhood home, a modest white clapboard house where her mother still lives, she’s serving a look that’s part shamanic priestess, part artist at work. This is a Tuesday in mid-December and the area has been under a tornado watch all morning, unusual for this time of year. But now the clouds have parted, and the normal sounds—birds, traffic—of the tree-lined neighborhood are filtering in. “I grew up listening to these trucks and cars pass by,” she says, motioning toward the freeway, her tiny flip-flop-shod feet jingling as she approaches the door. “The vibration is familiar, soothing, like wind chimes.”
What Will Rihanna Wear to the Super Bowl? Vogue Editors Weigh In
The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. And that’s fun and all, but Rihanna’s halftime performance is what has us really buzzing with excitement. It will be the superstar’s first live performance in five years. She’s been busy focusing on motherhood and building up her empire of brands—including Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty—but is finally gracing us with her musical hits once again.
The Gratifying Genius of Burt Bacharach, in 7 Unforgettable Performances
When the news of Burt Bacharach’s death broke on Thursday, I briefly wondered if I possessed a sixth sense. That morning, apropos of nothing but the vaguely sad Thursday feeling of wishing it were Friday, I’d had the urge to hear “In Between the Heartaches,” the ballad that opened Dionne Warwick’s 1965 album Here I Am. It’s a plaintive one, about a love that only seems to justify itself when no one else is looking (“They don’t know that in between the heartaches, you hold me here in your arms and say you love me…”). It also sounds a little like “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” fitting neatly into the vast catalogue of sad bops, if you’ll excuse the anachronism, that Bacharach wrote with lyricist Hal David over some 15 years. (Also see: “One Less Bell to Answer,” “A House Is Not a Home,” “Walk on By”…) I had turned to it often in moments of indefinite unease.
How Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Favorite Prada Bag Became a Forever Classic
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s pared-back style remains an inspiration for many to this day, with crisp white shirting and camel coats among the Calvin Klein publicist’s trademarks. On the accessories front, the New York socialite favoured one bag in particular: namely, Prada’s boxy Spazzolato tote bag. Bessette-Kennedy – who...
Model Jessie Li’s Intimate New York Wedding Was Inspired by English Country Gardens
In 2017, after two years of studying to be a concert pianist at Juilliard, Jessie Li transferred to Columbia University and chose to commit more fully to her modeling career. And it was there, while on a campus tour, that she first met Yoni Schanzer. “Since Columbia was my first non–art school, I was shy and intimidated,” Li recalls, “but he came up to me and made me feel at ease. I remember him making me laugh a bunch, and he asked me out for coffee.”
Collection
It’s been a minute since Alexander Wang has been on the runway in New York City. In between that May 2019 show and now, Wang faced allegations of sexual misconduct that threw the future of his business into question. He made a public apology and his accusers announced they were “moving forward,” and he put on a show in Los Angeles’s Chinatown in April of 2022, but a New York City comeback has a different level of import.
Lauren London’s Guide to Concealing Dark Circles and Getting Flawless Brows
At 38, Lauren London has learned to prioritize what keeps her grounded. Tried-and-true strategies include reading, writing, meditating, and listening to ’90s R&B, and slow jams from the likes of Lalah Hathaway and Anita Baker. “You know, things that just kind of bring down my nervous system because I’m naturally very anxious,” admits the actor who stars in the romantic comedy You People alongside Jonah Hill and Nia Long. “People always ask me how I manage being a working mom; honestly, my kids come first,” she says, emphasizing the importance of her children's well-being. That said, the mom of two has learned to be more intentional about her self-care practices, including her skin-care and makeup regimen, which she walks Vogue through today.
Bode Shortcake and LaQuan Smith Branzino! All About Bergdorf Goodman’s Fashion Week Menu
Bergdorf Goodman is serving quite the fashionable feast. In honor of New York Fashion Week, the iconic department store asked four of the city’s most notable designers—Joseph Altuzarra, LaQuan Smith, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, and Luar’s Raul Lopez—to create their own specials to serve at the BG restaurant. There were two requirements: one, their dish had to reflect their sartorial signatures. Two: It had to be, well, delicious.
Amanda Gorman on Wellness, Her Favorite Hair Accessories, and How She Gets Into the Writing Zone
You’ll remember American poet and activist Amanda Gorman from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. Resplendent in a yellow coat and ruby red Prada hairband, she gave a moving reading of her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” as the eyes of the world looked on. In the two years since that pivotal moment, Gorman has become a Vogue cover girl and Estée Lauder’s first global changemaker. Here, she talks about her writing process, hair accessories, and the well-being workout she loves.
