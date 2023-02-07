Read full article on original website
Why Is the Prevalence of ADHD Increasing?
There has been a notable increase of ADHD diagnoses in adults. ADHD symptoms persist into adulthood for as many as 60% of patients diagnosed while adolescents. Adult ADHD patients may struggle to focus, organize, manage time, prioritize tasks, and make decisions. For many years, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) was typically...
Beyond Quality Time: 4 Ways to Boost the Parent-Child Bond
Quality time is not just special events and magical moments. The real essence of quality time is the quality of our attention. Giving your kids "yes time" during the day is one way to build connection. Many parents feel pressure to have fabulous quality time with their children, especially if...
Depression, Anxiety, and Binge Drinking
Depression increases the risk of binge drinking. Anxiety decreases the risk of binge drinking. Self-medicating with alcohol is not effective, and can actually amplify mental health problems. Alcohol is used as an escape. We might unwind with a drink after a stressful day at work, let loose with a couple...
Cynicism Can Be Toxic and Sometimes Fatal
Feeling hurt or betrayed often grows into distrust, then pessimism, and finally, cynicism. Cynicism is strongly associated with depression, cancer, heart attacks, dementia, obesity, and even a lower income. Trust, gratitude, cheerfulness, cooperation, romance, positivity, and sentimentality overcome cynicism and produce good health. Did you ever notice how emotions flow...
Where Have All the Male Therapists Gone?
Males make up a shrinking percentage of psychotherapists. Male therapists are not superior, but they are valuable and should be an option for prospective patients who deserve choice. There’s a combination of cultural and economic factors as to why men have left the profession. A long-term, sustainable plan to...
How to Cope With Not Receiving Recognition
While recognition-seeking is a basic need that can come with benefits, it can also contribute to psychological problems. Identifying one's own approval-seeking and relentless striving is the first step to coping with not receiving recognition. Other strategies include being intentional about who to seek recognition from, putting it into perspective,...
The Role of Grief in Addiction
Unresolved grief and trauma are major contributors to substance abuse. Mourning the loss of the addiction is essential to recovery. Coping skills for difficult times include deep breathing or the butterfly hug. Most people tend to associate grief with death, but we now know that we can experience grief through...
Does ADHD Coaching Work?
Research shows that ADHD coaching leads to improved executive function skills, improved self-efficacy, and improved self-esteem for clients. Most people with ADHD benefit from the opportunity to verbally process during their coaching sessions. ADHD coaching helps overcome ADHD paralysis and overwhelm. Clients often ask us, “Does ADHD coaching really work?”...
ADHD: The Threat-and-Soothing Cycle of Procrastination
Paul Gilbert’s evolutionary model proposes that humans switch between the threat, drive, and soothing systems to manage their emotions. Clients with ADHD often report that there are certain triggers of threat that lead to overwhelm and require a need to soothe. The ways in which people soothe can make...
