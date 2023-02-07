ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

By Izzy Karpinski
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tz3UV_0kfKhJnu00

CANCUN, Mexico ( WXIN ) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has publicly commented on his detainment at a Mexican airport after a handgun was found in his luggage last month.

“I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun law(s), but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” Busch, a driver for Richard Childress Racing, said via Twitter Monday.

According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Quintana Roo, “Kyle Thomas B.” was arrested on January 27 after security personnel at the Cancun International Airport discovered a .380 caliber pistol-type firearm and a magazine stocked with six hollow point cartridges in his bag.

Busch had gone on a vacation in Mexico with his wife and said he was detained at the airport while the situation was resolved.

“I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico,” Busch said in a tweeted statement .

In a release, the FGR said Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and must pay a fine equivalent to $1,085. It’s unclear how or if Busch will carry out his sentence, but he was allowed to return to the U.S.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed,” said Busch.

Busch placed third in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5, and is expected to race in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

