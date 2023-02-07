Downtown Development Authority Invests $24M to Incentivize Developers to Create “Deeper” Affordable Housing

Read full article on original website
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
Tech Town Detroit Celebrates Black Mobility With Interactive Conference
With Black History Month 2023 upon us it’s important to find new and innovative ways to celebrate black advancements, and Tech Town Detroit has an upcoming conference that should be on everyone’s calendar. Thursday, Feb. 16 , Tech Town Detroit presents, Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution...
