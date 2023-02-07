Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
21 Food Destinations That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall
If you search through YouTube, you’ll find dozens and dozens of videos of “Dead Malls” from around the country. While Boise Towne Square Mall isn’t quite what it was on opening day in October 1988, these videos show you that all things considered…our mall’s actually doing pretty well!
30 Things & Habits To Quit When You’re Over 30 In Boise
The transition from your 20s to your 30s is wild. Remember pulling four-drink all-nighters then walking around looking like a Neutrogena add the next day? Fast forward to 34, and all it takes is disrupting our rem cycle with a quick trip to the commode to wreck our morning. DEPRESSING...
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
11 Simple Hacks to Help Transplants Make Friends In Boise
From childhood through adulthood, loneliness can make or break someone's ability to connect with a new place or experience. If you're new to the Boise area, welcome, friend. In case no one's told you today, you're certainly not alone in your newness to the Treasure Valley. As of last year,...
Will 2023 Finally Be The Year Boise Gets A Pro Sports Team?
Is it just me or is no one putting a high priority on pro sports coming to Boise? I can hear it now: "iDaHo iS cLoSed AnD dOeSn'T nEeD aNyMoRe TrAnSpLaNtS!" You're right - it doesn't; but we will never stop that from happening and I'll tell you right now if more people moving to the Treasure Valley means we finally get a pro sports team, I am all for it.
Kids and Adults Have a Blast at NERFED in Boise
Earlier this week I put together a list of 20 great indoor places to visit and indoor things to do for when it is too cold, or for summertime too hot outside for you or the kids. If you missed the original list of 20 you can scroll down and see them after the awesome photos of this Boise spot called Nerfed.
What Every Title Deed in Boise’s Monopoly Game Could Look Like
The cat is out of the bag - Boise will be getting its own version of Monopoly this October according to a press release from Top Trumps USA Inc. If that doesn't sound sweet enough, the amazing folks at Top Trumps USA Inc. are looking for suggestions to add to the board for the City of Trees:
Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive
I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found
It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
Baby and Buzz-Friendly Boise Bar-And-Grills Parents Love [PICS]
BOISE, Idaho. No shoes, no shirt? Yeah, that's a problem, friend. Not having a babysitter? That ain't no thang when you're a Boise-area parent. Known for being one of the best cities to raise a family in, locals have a bounty of top-notch family-friendly entertainment venues and to-do's to choose from around the Treasure Valley. But don't just take our word for it. We've got receipts, ya'll.
💅🏽 $400k Condo Is Really an Idaho She-Shed in Disguise [PICS]
A glorified she-shed is masquerading around Idaho Zillow as a $400k condo, and it's the cutest real estate catfish we've ever witnessed!. 😍 SOLD! A Boise Bench Home Straight Out of the '90s. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From...
Boise Residents Want To Keep This Confidential About Their City
When you think of state capitals, can you think of some that you would never want to call home? You can think of some immediately. Wallethub.com has put together a list of "2023's Best State Capitals For Safety & More," and I've had the pleasure of living in two of the top 10.
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise
When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
Is Boise Really One Of America’s Most Disgusting Dirty Cities?
When people talk about Boise, the word "dirty" doesn't typically come up, but maybe it should. With the increase in population, we all knew that eventually, our clean city would be harder to keep clean. Evidence suggests that day is coming much sooner than we expected. LawnStarter studied the largest...
Airline Offers Crazy Low ‘I Love California’ Fares From Boise
Oh California, how we love you--kind of? There's really nothing wrong with California. Home to amazing beaches, sunsets, and vacation towns like Palm Springs or San Diego--how could you go wrong?. Here in Idaho, however, just the word California will cause panic. Whether it's over politics, real estate, or the...
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
Romantic or Cringe? A Look at Boise’s “Missed Connections”
Look, I'm all about people finding love one way or another but when does trying to meet someone become a little... "cringe"?. Anything can happen on Craigslist - anything. Whether you want to find some free furniture to pick up from the side of the road or if you want to find the next drummer for your band, you can literally find anything on Craigslist... but can you find love?
10 Boise Restaurants Perfect for a Last Minute Valentine’s Date
So, you waited until the last minute to book Valentine’s Day reservations. While we’re confident that if you had to pull off something special in your own kitchen, you could totally do it, it may be important to you to get out of the house to celebrate. We...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Boise Pride Festival Announces Dates for 2023 Return
One of the most anticipated events of the entire year is returning this fall and Idahoans now have a date to put on their calendars. We're talking about Boise Pride Festival. Yes, it's BACK and an official announcement from the organization has folks counting down the days. Like most events...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0