dayton247now.com
'He wants his mom' Dayton Police continues to search for Cierra Chapman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search continues for Cierra Chapman. Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 in Trotwood leaving her ex-boyfriends' apartment. Law enforcement and rescue agencies searched the Miami Valley on Saturday looking for Chapman. Leaving the family heartbroken but, they aren't giving up hope on the 30-year-old...
dayton247now.com
Springfield elementary school collect valentines from around the world
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students at Lagonda Elementary School spent the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day participating in a new class project. The project called ‘Hearts Around the United States.’ set a goal by allowing second and third graders to receive a Valentine card or letter from every state in the country through social media.
dayton247now.com
'Real issue is the quality of the officers:' Program focuses on finding minority officers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new program called the College of Law Enforcement Path Program (CLEPP) is focusing on hiring quality, minority law enforcement officers. Gov. Mike DeWine launched the program in 2020 to help with hiring, amid multiple police issues, including the deaths of George Floyd and Tyre Nichols.
dayton247now.com
Kettering Police ask for help identifying shooting suspect
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for information about a recent shooting into two homes in Kettering. Kettering Police say officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Renwood Drive and East Drive Road, where they found a duplex had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.
dayton247now.com
Prominent Dayton developer purchases Oregon District buildings
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent Dayton developer has purchased three Oregon District properties. The deals will create additional commercial space and newly renovated apartments in the bustling commercial and residential neighborhood. Woodard Development has purchased the Johnston Building (513, 515, 517-523 E. Fifth Street); Schaefer Building (601-613...
dayton247now.com
Dayton rallies behind Turkish community in wake of devastating earthquake
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together today, as always, to help those most in need. Thousands of items were dropped off and an increasing amount of money was donated Friday in response to the devastating earthquake Monday in Turkey and Syria, which has killed more than 23,000.
dayton247now.com
Girl Scout season kicks off with newest cookie addition, 'Raspberry Rally'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program is kicking off this week in the Miami Valley. Girl Scouts in the Miami Valley are loading cars, vans, and trucks as they prepare to deliver tasty treats to customers. From Feb. 11 through March 19, Girl Scouts will begin...
dayton247now.com
Amtrak could make its way to Ohio after DeWine approves passenger rails
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The state of Ohio is taking the first steps toward bringing Amtrak to Ohio and one of those stops would be in Dayton. The idea of those expanded passenger rails has city leaders excited. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering states like Ohio millions of...
dayton247now.com
With God's Grace to host Souper Bowl of Caring food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With God's Grace Mobile Food Pantry wants to feed the Miami Valley before Super Bowl Sunday. The food pantry will be hosting their Souper Bowl of Caring food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for the Super Bowl.
dayton247now.com
Multiple crews fight fire at Englewood manufacturing facility
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Firefighters from several departments made quick work of a plastic fire Friday morning at Nanolap Technologies, 85 Harrisburg Road in Englewood. Englewood Fire Chief Anthony Terrace said a neighboring business noticed smoke coming from the Nanolap facility and they called 911. Someone inside Nanolap then noticed the fire and also called 911.
dayton247now.com
Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
dayton247now.com
Much colder weather moves in tomorrow morning
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clouds will be with us for the start of Friday, but clouds clear during the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday should be clear and cool in the morning starting daybreak down in the 20s. Some teens are possible especially where winds diminish to near zero.
