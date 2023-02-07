ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
areadevelopment.com

Maverick Pipe Establishes New Boston, Texas, Operations

Maverick Pipe, a pipe manufacturing company, purchased a 150,000-square-foot spec building at TexAmericas Center in New Boston, Texas. The $20 million project is expected to create 540 jobs. The initial investment will be used to develop distribution and logistical infrastructure in the first phase of the project, according to company...
NEW BOSTON, TX
hopeprescott.com

Hope native named to Arkadelphia position

ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
HOPE, AR
q973radio.com

Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport

After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
inforney.com

Texarkana, Texas residents affected by floods, drivers cautioned

TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area. Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Leadership Texarkana Calling for Nominees for Annual Wilbur Smith Awards

Leadership Texarkana is now requesting nominations from the community for this year's Wilbur Smith Awards for exemplary community leadership. Each year the Wilbur Awards are presented to individuals, organizations, and student leaders who epitomize the power of one entity or individual to positively impact our community or region as models of effective community leadership.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced drugs in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A man pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Friday. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was allegedly selling fentanyl-laced drugs from a house on Bowie Street in Texarkana. In July, TTPD found about 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Investigators later found...
TEXARKANA, TX
Four States News

Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus

Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
TEXARKANA, TX
MC

Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell

In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10

TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Fentanyl investigation lands Shreveport man in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man this week after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in his possession. On Thursday agents with the Caddo Narcotics Unit and DEA Task Force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Suspects Wanted for a String of Car Burglaries

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with. identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for. burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
