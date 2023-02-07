Read full article on original website
Teenage Girl Found Dead In StairwellMCTexarkana, TX
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
areadevelopment.com
Maverick Pipe Establishes New Boston, Texas, Operations
Maverick Pipe, a pipe manufacturing company, purchased a 150,000-square-foot spec building at TexAmericas Center in New Boston, Texas. The $20 million project is expected to create 540 jobs. The initial investment will be used to develop distribution and logistical infrastructure in the first phase of the project, according to company...
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
q973radio.com
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
inforney.com
Texarkana, Texas residents affected by floods, drivers cautioned
TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area. Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this...
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Leadership Texarkana Calling for Nominees for Annual Wilbur Smith Awards
Leadership Texarkana is now requesting nominations from the community for this year's Wilbur Smith Awards for exemplary community leadership. Each year the Wilbur Awards are presented to individuals, organizations, and student leaders who epitomize the power of one entity or individual to positively impact our community or region as models of effective community leadership.
KTBS
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced drugs in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Friday. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was allegedly selling fentanyl-laced drugs from a house on Bowie Street in Texarkana. In July, TTPD found about 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Investigators later found...
Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus
Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell
In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
foxsportstexarkana.com
A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10
TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
magnoliareporter.com
Miller County Silver Alert discontinued
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has discontinued a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area. Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday.
Enjoy Texarkana Area Veterans 23rd Annual Chili Cook-Off Feb 17
It's chili season, and chili just tastes better when it's made for a great cause. If you make great chili or if you just love eating chili then don't miss the Texarkana Area Veterans Council's 23rd Annual Chili Cook-off. Perfect Weather For Chili Cook-off It all takes place on Friday,...
KTBS
Fentanyl investigation lands Shreveport man in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man this week after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in his possession. On Thursday agents with the Caddo Narcotics Unit and DEA Task Force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of...
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
Update: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Finds East Texas Man
Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal updated Thursday afternoon, Jackie Lynn Autrey has been located and is under arrest. The Sheriff also wanted to say thanks to the community for sharing the story and helping locate the accused felon. Original Story:. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued an active Felony...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
bossierpress.com
Suspects Wanted for a String of Car Burglaries
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with. identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for. burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads...
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
Texarkana police: Inebriated pedestrian injured in crash
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.
