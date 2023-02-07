ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville location

The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue

The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: 100 subscribers must stay hidden for 10 hours for $$$

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast gathered 100 subscribers in a huge mall and gave them each $10,000. Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need Another of the Greenville resident’s best-of-videos posted to Facebook spells it all out. The competitors must stay hidden for 10 hours if they want to keep the money. Contestants […]
GREENVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
grovewood.com

Blue Ridge Blankets

The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Complete renovation coming to Kinston park

A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education is trying to get more...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Submit Your Poems To The 2023 NC State Poetry Contest, By 3/1

Raleigh, NC – The annual NC State Poetry Contest is a free literary competition open to all North Carolina residents (including out-of-state and international students who are enrolled in North Carolina universities). It remains one of the largest free-to-enter poetry contests in the South. This year’s guest judge is...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another classic MrBeast video has him and his crew doing what they do best, giving away money. To start off the video, Greenville’s own MrBeast is standing in front of a massive pile of cash. He sets out to give that $300,000 to people in need in different ways. Best of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Growth slows down during pandemic for some North Carolina counties

ROCK HILL, S.C. — While North Carolina continued to grow in population, not every county saw significant growth. According to Carolina Demography, Mecklenburg and Durham counties grew slower than the rest of the state between April 2020 and July 2021. Based on its analysis, while a large number of international migrants moved there, an even larger number of people left for other states and counties.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy