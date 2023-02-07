Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education...
Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
WNCT
Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue
The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
Family dog accidentally euthanized at NC animal shelter
The family dog was supposed to be placed on a 10-day bite quarantine at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, but was put down instead.
Best of MrBeast: 100 subscribers must stay hidden for 10 hours for $$$
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast gathered 100 subscribers in a huge mall and gave them each $10,000. Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need Another of the Greenville resident’s best-of-videos posted to Facebook spells it all out. The competitors must stay hidden for 10 hours if they want to keep the money. Contestants […]
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
grovewood.com
Blue Ridge Blankets
The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
WNCT
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of Education is trying to get more...
WYFF4.com
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
focusnewspaper.com
Submit Your Poems To The 2023 NC State Poetry Contest, By 3/1
Raleigh, NC – The annual NC State Poetry Contest is a free literary competition open to all North Carolina residents (including out-of-state and international students who are enrolled in North Carolina universities). It remains one of the largest free-to-enter poetry contests in the South. This year’s guest judge is...
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another classic MrBeast video has him and his crew doing what they do best, giving away money. To start off the video, Greenville’s own MrBeast is standing in front of a massive pile of cash. He sets out to give that $300,000 to people in need in different ways. Best of […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Growth slows down during pandemic for some North Carolina counties
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While North Carolina continued to grow in population, not every county saw significant growth. According to Carolina Demography, Mecklenburg and Durham counties grew slower than the rest of the state between April 2020 and July 2021. Based on its analysis, while a large number of international migrants moved there, an even larger number of people left for other states and counties.
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
Comments / 2