Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
30 Things & Habits To Quit When You’re Over 30 In Boise
The transition from your 20s to your 30s is wild. Remember pulling four-drink all-nighters then walking around looking like a Neutrogena add the next day? Fast forward to 34, and all it takes is disrupting our rem cycle with a quick trip to the commode to wreck our morning. DEPRESSING...
3 Amazing Places To Get Mashed Potatoes In Boise
Have you ever googled "What are mashed potatoes?" No, that's okay. I did it for you, and here's the answer from Wikipedia. "Mashed potato or mashed potatoes, colloquially known as mash, is a dish made by mashing boiled or steamed potatoes, usually with added milk, butter, salt, and pepper. It is generally served as a side dish to meat or vegetables. Roughly mashed potatoes are sometimes called smashed potatoes."
Will 2023 Finally Be The Year Boise Gets A Pro Sports Team?
Is it just me or is no one putting a high priority on pro sports coming to Boise? I can hear it now: "iDaHo iS cLoSed AnD dOeSn'T nEeD aNyMoRe TrAnSpLaNtS!" You're right - it doesn't; but we will never stop that from happening and I'll tell you right now if more people moving to the Treasure Valley means we finally get a pro sports team, I am all for it.
What Every Title Deed in Boise’s Monopoly Game Could Look Like
The cat is out of the bag - Boise will be getting its own version of Monopoly this October according to a press release from Top Trumps USA Inc. If that doesn't sound sweet enough, the amazing folks at Top Trumps USA Inc. are looking for suggestions to add to the board for the City of Trees:
Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive
I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
Baby and Buzz-Friendly Boise Bar-And-Grills Parents Love [PICS]
BOISE, Idaho. No shoes, no shirt? Yeah, that's a problem, friend. Not having a babysitter? That ain't no thang when you're a Boise-area parent. Known for being one of the best cities to raise a family in, locals have a bounty of top-notch family-friendly entertainment venues and to-do's to choose from around the Treasure Valley. But don't just take our word for it. We've got receipts, ya'll.
💅🏽 $400k Condo Is Really an Idaho She-Shed in Disguise [PICS]
A glorified she-shed is masquerading around Idaho Zillow as a $400k condo, and it's the cutest real estate catfish we've ever witnessed!. 😍 SOLD! A Boise Bench Home Straight Out of the '90s. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From...
These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found
It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
Boise Residents Want To Keep This Confidential About Their City
When you think of state capitals, can you think of some that you would never want to call home? You can think of some immediately. Wallethub.com has put together a list of "2023's Best State Capitals For Safety & More," and I've had the pleasure of living in two of the top 10.
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
6 Best Coffee Shops In Boise For Remote Workers
When it comes to remote work, finding a coffee shop with the right vibe can be even more important than the coffee it serves. Lucky for you, friend, our team is highlighting six great Boise coffee shops that require no compromise! What's more, we can personally vouch for each one on our list! But before you check out our favorite places, let's make sure you know what you're looking for!
There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise
When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
You’ll Love What’s New At This Boutique Plant Shop In Meridian
My wife officially found her happy place in the Treasure Valley. My wife discovered this gem in Meridian as we continue to discover new places in the Treasure Valley. Whether you have a green thumb or not, this Wood & Root Bar will be where you can get away from the typical bar and enjoy something different.
Brave Boise Cancer Warrior Organizes Life Saving Event in Meridian
More than 1,500 Idaho women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. The good news? If caught early, these women have an incredible five-year survival rate. But in order to catch breast cancer early, you need to actually have your screening and that’s something that Idaho women aren’t great at doing. Through our involvement with Stampede for the Cure, we learned that Idaho still ranks almost dead last for the number of women 40 and older who are actually getting their regular screening mammograms.
Romantic or Cringe? A Look at Boise’s “Missed Connections”
Look, I'm all about people finding love one way or another but when does trying to meet someone become a little... "cringe"?. Anything can happen on Craigslist - anything. Whether you want to find some free furniture to pick up from the side of the road or if you want to find the next drummer for your band, you can literally find anything on Craigslist... but can you find love?
Boise’s 10 Best Places For Guaranteed People Watching Bliss
One of the things that people love about living in the Treasure Valley is that there are plenty of things to see. Many things will catch your eye as you drive, walk, hike, and explore the area. Many will tell you that the mountains are beautiful, and others will tell you about the wildlife. Some might say the parks are gorgeous and downtown Boise has attractive architecture. While it's true that we are blessed with beautiful surroundings, some people enjoy watching other people the most!
Titanic Returns To Boise Theaters For Valentines Day 2023
Idaho millennials, prepare yourselves for the most nostalgic Valentine's Day of our lives. A remastered version of our beloved Titanic is being released in theaters around the United States on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. While it's technically been 26 years and 52 days since it graced the silver screen, James...
The Pac-12’s Search for West Coast Survival Ends with Boise State
Many critics, myself included, have written about the challenges and shortcomings of Boise State University. We've read them all, including famous signs like 'Boise is not a state' at opposing football stadiums. The days of Chris Petersen, Ian Johnson, and Kellen Moore are over. However, I believe their legacy and the house that Gene Bleimeyer built have enough attraction to bring the Pac-12 to Boise.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0