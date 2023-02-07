ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy