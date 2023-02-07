Read full article on original website
Police: Charges sought against driver who crashed through barrier at Alewife parking garage
Transit Police say the driver’s reckless actions caused numerous people to be hit with “significant debris,” and injured a young girl.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding In Tuesday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver for speeding after a crash on Route 9 last night, February 7. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at 931 Worcester Road in Framingham. The driver “struck a guardrail then traveled across the road striking another guardrail,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal $2,000 in Pocketbooks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two pocketbooks from Shoppers World last night, February 8. The theft was reported at TJ Maxx, 1 Shoppers World at 7:38 p.m. A man and a female “stole two handbags,” valued at $2,000, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man, 40, on Drug Cocaine & Fentanyl Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple counts of drug distribution charges last night, February 7. Police responded to a disturbance at 1186 Worcester Road involving Fabiod Jesus Mendes, 40, of 221 Arlington Street in Framingham. “During the investigation he was found in possession of three...
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
FOUND: Pajama-Clad Boston 12-Year-Old Missing, Police Ask For Public's Help
The Boston police department announced that Givens had been found on Friday, Feb. 10. A pre-teen last seen leaving a Boston address in her pajamas has sparked police efforts to locate her, officials say.Raine Givens, 12, was last seen leaving 850 Harrison Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8 around 3:3…
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
Police seek help identifying man who punched 62-year-old woman at MBTA station
Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who punched a 62-year-old woman at an MBTA station on Tuesday.
Man being held for 2nd degree murder in fatal Taunton crash indicted for drug trafficking, DA says
A 34-year-old man charged in a deadly Taunton crash that killed a Middleborough mother has also been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges after investigators searched a Norton home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
NECN
Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say
A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
whdh.com
Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
