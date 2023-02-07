ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Alarms sounding in Kharkiv

By Iridian Fierro
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAH8R_0kfKeGY200

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War. Joseph talks about the alarms that began sounding in Kharkiv and the support needed. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Biden traveling to Poland to mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

President Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to 22 to mark the one-year anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Friday. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of the invasion, which will involve “addressing how the United States has rallied the […]
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukraine’s Air Defense took down over 60 Russian missiles

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Russia’s attack on the entirety of Ukraine and the structures that were hit. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute […]
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
AFP

Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army

Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side. 
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy