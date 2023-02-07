BEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A 74-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash over the weekend in Northern Michigan, police said. Around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Gary Lee Sherman, 74, of Holt, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, parallel to Johnson Lake Road, with his son and a family friend, according to a news release from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office. He was the last in the group when the ski of his 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile became stuck in the snow. He was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a tree; he was wearing a helmet. The snowmobile continued down the trail before coming to a stop.

