Miscommunication leads to confusion at Okemos High School after false shooting report
Okemos High School students were evacuated this morning following a false-alarm shooting that was a part larger series of false reports in high schools throughout the state.Following an initial evacuation to the school's football field, parents were instructed to gather at 242 Community Church to be reunified with their children by police on scene. Empty buses began filling the church parking lot due to a miscommunication as to where the students were.There was also a lack of communication between the school and parents regarding their children's whereabouts, parents said.Melissa Henne, one such parent, said that she found out about the...
WILX-TV
Meridian Township police investigate incident at Cornell Elementary School
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are investigating an incident that happened Monday at Cornell Elementary School. Authorities said a body was found on the playground and that there is no threat to the public or anyone at the school. Okemos School officials told News 10 that...
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
13abc.com
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents will do anything to protect their children, and when their five-year-old daughter was almost hit by her school bus as she was trying to board it, parents Amber and Frank Torres knew they couldn’t stay quiet. “He made sure the girls that got on...
q106fm.com
School “swatting” incidents remain under investigation
OKEMOS, MI — Schools in nine Michigan counties were hit with phone calls claiming a student had a gun and was shooting other students yesterday morning. Law enforcement believes the calls were spoofed through Google to make them look like they came from schools in Okemos, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Muskegon, Portage, and Saginaw. Police say the caller had a heavy accent and claimed to be a teacher.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
WILX-TV
Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School in Meridian Township was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to false reports of an active shooter. Law enforcement responded to the call and searched the school, but found no evidence of shots fired or any threat to the students and staff. After a thorough search, an “all clear” was given and the students were released to the football parking lot.
WILX-TV
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
Michigan man, 74, thrown from snowmobile in fatal crash
BEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A 74-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash over the weekend in Northern Michigan, police said. Around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Gary Lee Sherman, 74, of Holt, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, parallel to Johnson Lake Road, with his son and a family friend, according to a news release from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office. He was the last in the group when the ski of his 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile became stuck in the snow. He was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a tree; he was wearing a helmet. The snowmobile continued down the trail before coming to a stop.
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating theft of Dodge Charger from U.S. 131 business
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the theft of a 2021 Dodge Charger from a business on U.S. 131 on Friday. State troopers believe the white vehicle was stolen sometime after 5 p.m. on Friday from the Car...
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run of MSU student fled to Thailand, feds say
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a Michigan State University student last month allegedly fled to Thailand to avoid prosecution, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking on Rochester Road...
FBI investigating hoax school shooting reports with local law enforcement
Okemos HighSchool was evacuated on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a call to police gave false reports of shots fired in the building. Various school districts around the state received similar calls.Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the dispatch call had claimed there was an active shooter inside the school and there were injuries pertaining to a specific classroom.Wrigglesworth arrived at Okemos High School and said two Meridian Township officers entered the school and were able to get to the specific room and clear it within six minutes of the phone call being placed....
WNEM
First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
q106fm.com
Bed Bath & Beyond will close Okemos Mall location
LANSING, MI — More closures are coming for Bed Bath & Beyond. The store’s parent company is trying to avoid bankruptcy, which means cutting costs and closing stores. The retail chain this week said it plans to close an additional 150 stores, including the store in Okemos on Grand River Ave inside Meridian Mall. The chain did not disclose how much longer the store will remain open.
