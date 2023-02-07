ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

countynewscenter.com

County to Fund Millions Toward Affordable Housing

On Feb 7, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved recommendations that will allow the County’s Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS) to leverage millions of dollars in state funding for the development and preservation of affordable housing. The action came after the board announced last October...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Love Your Heart Week of Action Promotes Heart Health with Events, Information & More

This year Love Your Heart events and no-cost blood pressure screenings will be available over the course of several days in locations throughout the county and Mexico. Knowing your blood pressure numbers is a vital first step toward heart health. Heart diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death in San Diego County. In 2021, nearly 5,000 people died in San Diego County from heart diseases.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment

Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego ends COVID emergency

As federal emergency also ends, Medicaid recipients could lose benefits if they don’t re-enroll by March 31. Federal funds for free COVID testing and vaccines will also come to an end. By Miriam Raftery. February 7, 2023 (San Diego) – The County of San Diego will end the nearly...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets

When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
SAN DIEGO, CA

