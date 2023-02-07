This year Love Your Heart events and no-cost blood pressure screenings will be available over the course of several days in locations throughout the county and Mexico. Knowing your blood pressure numbers is a vital first step toward heart health. Heart diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death in San Diego County. In 2021, nearly 5,000 people died in San Diego County from heart diseases.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO