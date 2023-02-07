Read full article on original website
countynewscenter.com
County to Fund Millions Toward Affordable Housing
On Feb 7, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved recommendations that will allow the County’s Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS) to leverage millions of dollars in state funding for the development and preservation of affordable housing. The action came after the board announced last October...
Complaints of racism leveled at Poway Unified School board meeting
POWAY, Calif. — Complaints of racism were leveled at Poway Unified School board members, their teachers, and staff Thursday night. Most were civil comments but anger seeped in. Thomas Smith is a single dad with an 11-year-old son, he said at the meeting, "My son has been called the...
countynewscenter.com
County Reminds People to get Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccinations, Boosters
As the County of San Diego plans to end its COVID-19 emergencies this month, County public health officials remind the public they will continue to respond to the ongoing pandemic. To that end, they continue to urge people to protect themselves and get up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations,...
countynewscenter.com
Love Your Heart Week of Action Promotes Heart Health with Events, Information & More
This year Love Your Heart events and no-cost blood pressure screenings will be available over the course of several days in locations throughout the county and Mexico. Knowing your blood pressure numbers is a vital first step toward heart health. Heart diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death in San Diego County. In 2021, nearly 5,000 people died in San Diego County from heart diseases.
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
Struggling to pay your SDG&E bill? Assistance is available
Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment
Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
Controversy continues in Santee over transgender woman's locker room use at YMCA
Demands to cut ties between the city of Santee and the YMCA continued Wednesday night at a city council meeting.
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego ends COVID emergency
As federal emergency also ends, Medicaid recipients could lose benefits if they don’t re-enroll by March 31. Federal funds for free COVID testing and vaccines will also come to an end. By Miriam Raftery. February 7, 2023 (San Diego) – The County of San Diego will end the nearly...
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions. Councilmember Gonzalez took his oath of office last week, but residents raised concerns at a city meeting Tuesday over his outstanding debt and previous DUI conviction.
Citrus tree disease found in Rancho Bernardo; quarantine zone expanded
The disease, known as Huanglongbing, is a major threat to San Diego's $115 million annual citrus crop.
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets
When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Tenant Manages to Stay Almost Two Years in His Home After Eviction Order
For almost two years, Luis Castro fought not one, but five eviction notices. He now continues in his home of 14 years, an example of the importance of knowing your rights as a tenant. "These companies count on one's ignorance, one's shyness and meekness not to fight," Castro said. He...
Frustrated La Jolla resident repaints stairway ‘in ill repair’
Dilapidated stairs at Windansea Beach are getting a facelift, but it’s not the city putting in the work.
