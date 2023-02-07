‘Liaison’ Trailer: Eva Green & Vincent Cassel Star In A New Espionage Thriller Coming To Apple TV+ On Feb 24

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Swarm’ Teaser: Danny Glover & Janine Nabers’ Upcoming Prime Video Series Explores The Dark Side Of Fandom
About two years ago, Donald Glover signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. And now, his first output from that deal is ready to go: “Swarm,” which premieres at SXSW next month. Co-created by Glover and showrunner Janine Nabers, “Swarm” follows Dre, an obsessive young fan of a...
theplaylist.net
‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Super Bowl TV Spot: The TTRPG Adaptation Hits Theaters Everywhere On March 31
Can’t wait until “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” has its world premiere at South By Southwest in Austin on March 10? Well, here’s a new TV spot for the film to tide things over, exclusively for Super Bowl LVII. Chris Pines leads the film’s ensemble...
theplaylist.net
‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Trailer: Porsche 911 Mirage Get The Spotlight In New Autobots Superbowl Spot
In a blockbuster landscape dominated by franchise properties, it was only a matter of time before the Autobots invaded theaters again. Though Michael Bay relinquished creative control of the series over five years ago, 2018’s “Bumblebee” was a surprising hit with fans and critics alike. Now, the franchise will be revived once more with “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the seventh edition of the “Transformers” cinematic saga.
theplaylist.net
‘Say Her Name’: ‘Andor’ Actress Adria Arjona, Wagner Moura To Star In Gerardo Naranjo’s Latest
Since his 2011 Cannes breakout “Miss Bala,” Mexican director Gerardo Naranjo has shot episodes of “Narcos” and “Fear The Walking Dead” and done two more films, “Kokoloko” and “Vienna And The Fantomes.” Up next for Naranjo? Variety reports he’ll reunite with “Narcos” star Wagner Moura for “Say Her Name,” with “Andor‘ actress Adria Arjona also starring.
theplaylist.net
‘Unseen’ Trailer: A Gas Station Clerk Helps Rescue A Girl From Her Murderous Ex In Blumhouse’s Upcoming Comedic Thriller
Blumhouse had their hand in another horror hit last month with “M3GAN.” But in between that and their next premier release, David Gordon Green‘s “The Exorcist” remake, check out “Unseen,” part of Blumhouse Television‘s deal with MGM+. In “Unseen,” a gas station...
theplaylist.net
‘Till’ Actress Danielle Deadwyler Responds To Her Oscar Snub: “We’re Talking About Misogynoir”
Last month, Danielle Deadwyler missed out on a Best Actress nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards for her role in as activist Mamie Till-Mobley in “Till,” to the ire of the film’s director, Chinonye Chukwu. Not long after the Academy released its nominations, Chukwu took to Instagram to protest her film not receiving any at all. Chukwu called the snub “unabashed misogyny towards Black women.” Now, Deadwyler follows up on her director’s comments.
theplaylist.net
Vin Diesel & Director David Twohy Are Getting Ready To Make ‘Riddick: Furya’
While Vin Diesel is the face and voice for Universal’s massively popular “Fast & Furious” films, he also has the sci-fi franchise “Riddick.” The trilogy, so far, has focused on a murderous space convict that is tough as steel and can see in the dark, giving him heightened senses. That character has been neglected over the last decade and stuck in hyper-sleep until now.
theplaylist.net
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.’ Trailer: James Gunn’s Beloved Band Of Misfits Return For One Last Ride
Phase 5 of the MCU is about to kick off with “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania,” but not long after that comes “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.” While the Guardians had supporting roles in Taika Waititi‘s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” and turned up recently in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” this final edition of the franchise—at least the final installment for writer/director James Gunn—promises to be a big epic finale which will reunite the Guardians with Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, who’s been missing in action since “Avengers: Endgame.”
theplaylist.net
‘Fast X’ Trailer: Vin Diesel’s Crew Takes On Jason Momoa & Brie Larson In The Latest Street Racing Saga Film
What’s the most popular cinematic franchise in the world right now? The answer seems murkier than it did two years ago. The formerly preeminent “Star Wars” universe has shifted to episodic TV with Disney+ series like “Andor” and “The Mandalorian.” Meanwhile, Marvel Entertainment’s movie empire slumped a bit in 2022 despite decent turnouts for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
theplaylist.net
‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer: Harrison Ford’s Legendary Heroic Archaeologist Goes On One Last Adventure In June
At 80 years old, Harrison Ford is busier than ever. He’s the star of an AppleTV+ dramedy in “Shrinking” with Jason Segel, he plays a hardnosed cowboy in the “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923,” and he’s joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be playing General Thunderbolt Ross in “Captain America: New World Order” (and possibly may turn up in “Thunderbolts” too). But that’s not all. Ford seems to be really going for it and trying out all kinds of things in this winter chapter of his career. For an encore? The fifth “Indiana Jones” film is titled, “Indiana Jones and “The Dial Of Destiny.”
theplaylist.net
‘Space Oddity’ Trailer: Kyra Sedgwick Directs Husband Kevin Bacon, Kyle Allen & Alexandra Shipp In A Mission To Mars
What would make you change your mind? A man wrestles with an impossible decision in the new film “Space Oddity.” The project focuses on a character named Alex; his choice to take a one-way trip to Mars runs into an unexpected challenge when romance enters the picture. ‘Oddity’ comes from director Kyra Sedgwick. While many may know Sedgwick as a talented actress, she’s also no stranger to helming projects; some of Sedgwick’s directing credits include “Grace and Frankie” and “City on a Hill” — the latter starring her husband, Kevin Bacon.
theplaylist.net
‘The Flash’ Trailer: DC Worlds Collide For Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon & More
Though Marvel Studios has faced its fair share of difficulties over the years, it pales in comparison to what DC Studios has been through since launching their own shared cinematic universe with 2013’s “Man of Steel.” DC’s movies have become synonymous with dysfunction, repeatedly suffering from troubled productions, fan hostility, and critical antipathy.
theplaylist.net
’65’ Super Bowl TV Spot: Adam Driver Must Fend Off Some Dinos On March 10
“65 million years ago, Big Game meant something very different.” So goes the byline for the latest TV spot for the sci-fi actioner “65,” tailor-made for the Super Bowl LVII broadcast. Not sure what “65” is? Here’s a quick description: space pilot Adam Driver crash lands on primeval Earth and faces off against some dinosaurs.
Comments / 0