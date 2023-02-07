ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

School “swatting” incidents remain under investigation

OKEMOS, MI — Schools in nine Michigan counties were hit with phone calls claiming a student had a gun and was shooting other students yesterday morning. Law enforcement believes the calls were spoofed through Google to make them look like they came from schools in Okemos, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Muskegon, Portage, and Saginaw. Police say the caller had a heavy accent and claimed to be a teacher.
OKEMOS, MI
Adopt a Valentine begins at Mason shelter

MASON, MI — Several local animal shelters are participating in another Empty the Shelters pet adoption event. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason is offering pet adoption specials Feb. 9-15. The Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing is also participating in the Adopt a Valentine event. During...
MASON, MI
Eaton County gets $1.5 Million in opioid settlement case

CHARLOTTE, MI — Eaton County will receive one-point-five million-dollars in an opioid settlement. The county agreed to the settlement with Meijer over the retail chain’s alleged role in the opioid epidemic. The lawsuit is part of the National Opioid Litigation, according to those familiar with developments.
EATON COUNTY, MI

