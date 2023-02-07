Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
Feedback: Disparities between DDOT buses, QLINE, are stark
The Detroit People’s Platform Transit Justice Team is an organized constituency of over 500 majority Black and people of color essential bus riders who live primarily in Detroit, and rely on Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) buses as our primary means of transportation. I include myself in this demographic.
Detroit city clerk requests $65K raise, would make $150K per year
Detroit city officials are seeking a significant pay increase, with the city clerk asking for $150,000 each year – a $65,000 bump from what she receives now.
michiganchronicle.com
Tech Town Detroit Celebrates Black Mobility With Interactive Conference
With Black History Month 2023 upon us it’s important to find new and innovative ways to celebrate black advancements, and Tech Town Detroit has an upcoming conference that should be on everyone’s calendar. Thursday, Feb. 16 , Tech Town Detroit presents, Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution...
Ford Announcing Massive New $3.5B Battery Plant: Report
The plant would create 2,500 jobs in Marshall, Michigan.
HometownLife.com
Westland mall is an 'eyesore'; here's what city wants to do with property
WESTLAND — The Westland Shopping Center was something special when it opened. Its first patrons in 1965 were met with a building designed by noted architects that featured a four-story Hudson's, nice restaurants, and an SS Kresge store. The mall was so popular that Nankin Township residents elected to name their new city — Westland — after the mall when they incorporated in 1966.
tourcounsel.com
The GMRENCEN Detroit | Shopping center in Michigan
The Renaissance Center (also known as the GM Renaissance Center and nicknamed the RenCen) is a group of seven connected skyscrapers in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, United States. The Renaissance Center complex is on the Detroit International Riverfront and is owned and used by General Motors as its world headquarters. The central tower has been the tallest building in Michigan since it was erected in 1977.
bridgedetroit.com
District Detroit offers ‘largest ever’ benefits deal. Some doubt the math.
Developers behind a plan for $1.5 billion in downtown projects proposed a record-breaking community benefits deal, but some don’t agree with how the value of public investments are being calculated. Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies shared the community benefits proposal this week as part of ongoing negotiations...
fox2detroit.com
Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
What Michigan City is One of the Least Glamorous in the U.S.?
The least glamorous city is Warren, Michigan. Out of 200 cities across the country, it's the nation’s No. 2 least glamorous city. Even though I think the study is kind of dumb and pointless, they're not that far off base. When you really think about it, there is nothing glamorous about Warren.
Detroit Land Bank reaches $1.5M settlement over demolition claims
The city was accused of failing to substantiate $13 million in payments to contractors
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
WWMT
Ford to announce plans to build EV plant at Marshall megasite
DEARBORN, Mich. — An announcement on a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall is expected to be made Monday, according to a local elected official. Eyeing the property: Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant. Ford executives, side-by-side with officials from the State of...
12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die
Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
tourcounsel.com
Southland Center | Shopping mall in Taylor, Michigan
Southland Center (also known as Southland Mall) is an enclosed mall located at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, Michigan (a Downriver community located southwest of Detroit), exactly halfway between U.S. Highway 24 (Telegraph Road) and the Interstate 75 freeway. The anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Forever 21, Best Buy, Shoe...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
bridgedetroit.com
Unregulated spending, vacation for Detroit People Mover, audit finds
An audit of the organization responsible for managing the Detroit People Mover found serious accounting flaws that resulted in unauthorized and duplicate payments, excessive vacation time and improper pay raises. The new report on the Detroit Transportation Corporation from the independent Office of the Auditor General found $3.3 million worth...
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
Comments / 0