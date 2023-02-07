ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Tech Town Detroit Celebrates Black Mobility With Interactive Conference

With Black History Month 2023 upon us it’s important to find new and innovative ways to celebrate black advancements, and Tech Town Detroit has an upcoming conference that should be on everyone’s calendar. Thursday, Feb. 16 , Tech Town Detroit presents, Detroit on the Move: Celebrating the Evolution...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland mall is an 'eyesore'; here's what city wants to do with property

WESTLAND — The Westland Shopping Center was something special when it opened. Its first patrons in 1965 were met with a building designed by noted architects that featured a four-story Hudson's, nice restaurants, and an SS Kresge store. The mall was so popular that Nankin Township residents elected to name their new city — Westland — after the mall when they incorporated in 1966.
WESTLAND, MI
tourcounsel.com

The GMRENCEN Detroit | Shopping center in Michigan

The Renaissance Center (also known as the GM Renaissance Center and nicknamed the RenCen) is a group of seven connected skyscrapers in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, United States. The Renaissance Center complex is on the Detroit International Riverfront and is owned and used by General Motors as its world headquarters. The central tower has been the tallest building in Michigan since it was erected in 1977.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

District Detroit offers ‘largest ever’ benefits deal. Some doubt the math.

Developers behind a plan for $1.5 billion in downtown projects proposed a record-breaking community benefits deal, but some don’t agree with how the value of public investments are being calculated. Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies shared the community benefits proposal this week as part of ongoing negotiations...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWMT

Ford to announce plans to build EV plant at Marshall megasite

DEARBORN, Mich. — An announcement on a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall is expected to be made Monday, according to a local elected official. Eyeing the property: Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant. Ford executives, side-by-side with officials from the State of...
ROMULUS, MI
Mashed

12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Southland Center | Shopping mall in Taylor, Michigan

Southland Center (also known as Southland Mall) is an enclosed mall located at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, Michigan (a Downriver community located southwest of Detroit), exactly halfway between U.S. Highway 24 (Telegraph Road) and the Interstate 75 freeway. The anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Forever 21, Best Buy, Shoe...
TAYLOR, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Unregulated spending, vacation for Detroit People Mover, audit finds

An audit of the organization responsible for managing the Detroit People Mover found serious accounting flaws that resulted in unauthorized and duplicate payments, excessive vacation time and improper pay raises. The new report on the Detroit Transportation Corporation from the independent Office of the Auditor General found $3.3 million worth...
DETROIT, MI

Community Policy