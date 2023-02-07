Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Deputies respond to shooting in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Sun Valley. It happened in the area of Leonesio Dr. Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies say there is currently no outstanding threat to the public. When more...
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested in Silver Springs on grand larceny charges
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriffs have arrested a man in Silver Springs for stealing attempting to steal a tractor and assaulting a witness. The LCSO says they were dispatched to the area north of Singing Waters Road on Thursday in Fernley after a person reported seeing a trailer that had been stolen from the Nevada Cement Quarry.
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
FOX Reno
Man wanted out of California arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno Motel 6
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Updated as of 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 9:. A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue in Reno Thursday night. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, officers located a man...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office conducts safety sweep at Carson High, more sweeps planned
The Carson City Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of Carson High School Friday morning. The sweep which included a k9-unit from the Capitol Police Department was done as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of the school. Officials say nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during the sweep.
Record-Courier
Man with multiple DUIs sent to prison
A Gardnerville man sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for driving under the influence probably won’t get to take his one-year sobriety chip with him. Sean Michael Britton, 53, had a long history of driving under the influence, including two prior felonies in California. District Judge Tod Young said...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in custody after 4-hour standoff at Motel 6
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 10:45 A.M. UPDATE: We’re learning that Hector Arreola is the man arrested after the standoff. Arreola is wanted in California for his alleged involvement in a murder. 10:40 P.M.UPDATE: A suspect wanted in California was taken into custody Thursday night at a Wells Avenue Motel...
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver
Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said. They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway. A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces Junior Deputy Program
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program. During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
KOLO TV Reno
Two hospitalized in Longley Lane crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:55 P.M. UPDATE: Two people hurt in a crash remained in the hospital late Wednesday night with serious injuries, the Reno Police Department said. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said. The vehicle was driving at high speed when it crashed. The...
2news.com
CHP Truckee, Truckee Police to conduct proactive traffic control near ski resorts
In a continued effort to provide the highest level of safety and service to drivers, CHP Truckee and Truckee PD are addressing safety concerns on I-80 and through the town of Truckee, due to ski traffic, by conducting proactive traffic control on Saturdays and Sundays. Due to the unpredictable amount...
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings — and a need for volunteer organizations’ help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda faces.
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
Mountain Democrat
Owner of former Taco Bell site gets a side of fines
The building that once housed a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines, vacant for years, has accrued thousands of dollars in fines due to its continued neglect and disrepair, according to El Dorado County officials. A series of fines, including a notice to correct sent Feb. 3, have been piling up...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County opens navigation center, shelter
Those experiencing homelessness in El Dorado County have the opportunity to utilize a new service — a navigation center and shelter has opened and is ready for clients. Approximately 511 of El Dorado County’s residents are experiencing homelessness, according to the 2022 point-in-time count. Now the county is hoping the El Dorado Navigation Center can be a conduit to provide resources to get them off the streets.
2news.com
'Believe in Education' Rally held in downtown Reno
A 'Believe in Education' rally was held today as the community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. We spoke to educators, students, and administrators and they all say the same thing, they want education to be a top priority in Nevada. A lot of...
Record-Courier
Clear Creek announces selling 300th home
A luxury housing project in northwestern Douglas County announced its 300th residential sale. Clear Creek Tahoe is located above Alpine View along Highway 50. In 2022, Clear Creek Tahoe sold 31 homes and homesites, representing a total sales volume of more than $56 million, officials said. According to the county,...
