Mayor Cavalier Johnson Tours Agricultural Maritime Export Facility at Port Milwaukee with The DeLong Co., Inc.

This is a sad day in the City of Milwaukee. It is sad for the family of Police Officer Peter Jerving plus his police family. This morning there was a robbery in District four on the northside of the city. Eventually the suspect was located on the southside and officers engaged in a foot pursuit. Officer Jerving caught up with the 19-year old suspect and a struggle ensued. The suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer who returned fire hitting the suspect. The wounded officer was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The city, it’s officials, plus county, state and federal(FBI) all are offering their condolences. This is the first officer killed in the line of duty since Police Officer Matthew Rittner, who was shot at a search warrant in February 2019. 2018 was also a bad year for MPD with two officers dying in the line of duty, one in a car accident and the other being shot.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO