Read full article on original website
Related
rrobserver.com
Proposed graduation requirements close doors to opportunity
Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids – and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
New Mexico 2023 water supply outlook ‘encouraging’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With recent snows around the state, New Mexico’s water outlook for the spring is improving. But the latest outlook report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes there’s still a fair bit of uncertainty in forecasting water into the spring. Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a 2023 Water Supply Outlook […]
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
KRQE News 13
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers and staff
Meals on Wheels of New Mexico recently celebrated 50 years of serving healthy meals to New Mexicans in need. Now they are kicking off their ‘Million Meals Campaign’. They celebrated 50 years by adding a bigger task and serving a million meals in five years to those who need them across New Mexico. They want to partner with more organizations around the state and reached more people who truly need these healthy meals.
ladailypost.com
NMRA Campaign Promotes Working In Restaurants
The New Mexico Restaurant Association (NMRA) announces they are bringing back their “Hungry for Success” employment campaign. Due to the “massive success” they experienced in fall of 2021 with connecting prospective employees with industry jobs, they felt now was the perfect time to reintroduce the campaign to address the continued shortage of employees the industry is still experiencing.
KOAT 7
Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico
A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
fox5ny.com
New Mexico considering naming a first-in-the-nation 'state aroma,' thanks to fifth-grade class
The state of New Mexico may soon have an official aroma, thanks in no small part to the spirited advocacy of a fifth-grade class. Senate Bill 188 would designate "the aroma of green chile roasting in the fall" as the "official aroma of New Mexico." The bill is sponsored by...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills
New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
ksfr.org
Revised New Mexico High School Graduation Requirements Head To House Floor
A bill that would make major changes to high school graduation requirements in New Mexico is heading to the House Floor after receiving a unanimous Do Pass recommendation from the Education Committee. The bill, HB126, is the first since 2007 to make major changes to graduation requirements and has seen...
kunm.org
Bill to provide free school meals for every New Mexican child advances
Lawmakers have advanced a substitute bill that would provide free breakfast and lunch to New Mexico school kids. Some legislators are skeptical about the price tag and whether the state can afford it in years to come. But supporters say this bill could keep thousands of kids from going hungry.
Gallup School Superintendent Says Changing a Label Explains Away Its Harsh Native Student Discipline. It Doesn’t.
Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Sun our findings about Native American student discipline are wrong. This is our response.
Roundhouse Roundup: Daylight saving, soda sales, green chile smell
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy Wednesday at the Roundhouse. Among the many bills on the schedule for today are bills that would exempt New Mexico from daylight saving time, a bill that would stop the sale of sodas at schools, and, of course, the bill to set New Mexico’s official aroma. Daylight Saving Time […]
searchlightnm.org
Where have all the doctors (and nurses) gone?
Stacey Dimitt wears many hats. She’s a family doctor, an obstetrician and the chief of staff of Cibola Family Health Center in Grants, a town tucked between Indigenous pueblos and the Navajo Nation. As an administrator, it’s her job to recruit doctors and health providers to this small rural...
travellemming.com
Camping in New Mexico in 2023 (19 Best Sites & 5 Tips)
Camping in New Mexico is one of the most underrated activities in the Southwestern state. Sleep alongside towering sandstone mesas, amid giant pines, or on the outskirts of a famous New Mexico adobe town. As a passionate camper myself, I’ve visited New Mexico multiple times and have never paid for...
ladailypost.com
State Tourism Department Identifies San Francisco As Next Market For New Mexico True Campaign
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) announced Monday that the agency will be able to enter the San Francisco market as its next major fly market through a $20 million special appropriation included in the Fiscal Year 2024 executive budget recommendation. NMTD made the announcement at...
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
abc7amarillo.com
Round of snow today for New Mexico & western panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds on Thursday will be a nuisance in the 20-30 mph range out of the north and will gust to 40-55 mph. With highs only expected to be in the 30s and 40s, wind chills will stay below freezing for many this afternoon. This biggest shift...
ladailypost.com
AFT NM Legislative Re-Cap #8: High School Redesign, EA Minimum Salary, Healthcare Bills Advance
American Federation of Teachers New Mexico (AFT NM) President Whitney Holland speaks with KOB 4 Wednesday about some of the bills being considered by the legislature, which cover issues like affirmative consent education, Holocaust and genocide studies in New Mexico schools and financial literacy as a class option. C. ourtesy/AFT...
Comments / 0