New Mexico State

rrobserver.com

Proposed graduation requirements close doors to opportunity

Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids – and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico 2023 water supply outlook ‘encouraging’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With recent snows around the state, New Mexico’s water outlook for the spring is improving. But the latest outlook report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes there’s still a fair bit of uncertainty in forecasting water into the spring. Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a 2023 Water Supply Outlook […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KRQE News 13

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers and staff

Meals on Wheels of New Mexico recently celebrated 50 years of serving healthy meals to New Mexicans in need. Now they are kicking off their ‘Million Meals Campaign’. They celebrated 50 years by adding a bigger task and serving a million meals in five years to those who need them across New Mexico. They want to partner with more organizations around the state and reached more people who truly need these healthy meals.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

NMRA Campaign Promotes Working In Restaurants

The New Mexico Restaurant Association (NMRA) announces they are bringing back their “Hungry for Success” employment campaign. Due to the “massive success” they experienced in fall of 2021 with connecting prospective employees with industry jobs, they felt now was the perfect time to reintroduce the campaign to address the continued shortage of employees the industry is still experiencing.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico

A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
SANTA ROSA, NM
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills

New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
searchlightnm.org

Where have all the doctors (and nurses) gone?

Stacey Dimitt wears many hats. She’s a family doctor, an obstetrician and the chief of staff of Cibola Family Health Center in Grants, a town tucked between Indigenous pueblos and the Navajo Nation. As an administrator, it’s her job to recruit doctors and health providers to this small rural...
GRANTS, NM
travellemming.com

Camping in New Mexico in 2023 (19 Best Sites & 5 Tips)

Camping in New Mexico is one of the most underrated activities in the Southwestern state. Sleep alongside towering sandstone mesas, amid giant pines, or on the outskirts of a famous New Mexico adobe town. As a passionate camper myself, I’ve visited New Mexico multiple times and have never paid for...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Round of snow today for New Mexico & western panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds on Thursday will be a nuisance in the 20-30 mph range out of the north and will gust to 40-55 mph. With highs only expected to be in the 30s and 40s, wind chills will stay below freezing for many this afternoon. This biggest shift...
AMARILLO, TX

