Natick, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thieves Steal $2,000 in Pocketbooks

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two pocketbooks from Shoppers World last night, February 8. The theft was reported at TJ Maxx, 1 Shoppers World at 7:38 p.m. A man and a female “stole two handbags,” valued at $2,000, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Pelham Apartments

FRAMINGHAM – The American Red Cross is helping residents at 105 Beaver Terrace Circle after a fire last night, February 4. Just after 7:30 p.m., Framingham fire received an alarm for a dryer fire at that address, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Engine 3, Engine 5, Ladder...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguish 3:50 a.m. Chimney Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department extinguished a fire on Millwood Circle early Sunday morning. Framingham received an alarm for 30 Millwood Circle for a possible chimney fire at 3:50 a.m. today, February 5. It was third fire for the department since 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Framingham Engine 5, Engine...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Callahan Center Will Be Closed Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will remain closed on Tuesday, February 6, while repairs are made to a broken fire suppression pipe, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. All programming is cancelled at the Center. The Friends of the Callahan Center, however, will hold their monthly meeting via...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today

ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: 5 Vehicle Windows Smashed At Framingham Plaza

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating multiple thefts, after 5 vehicle windows were smashed early yesterday morning, February 6, at a plaza on Route 126. Police responded at 6 a.m. to 965/969 Concord Street for broken vehicle windows. “Five vehicles were broken into, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick

FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Callahan Center Will Re-Open on Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will re-open on Wednesday, February 8, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. However, the Friends of the Callahan Center luncheon has been cancelled for Wednesday. “All repairs have been made at the Callahan Center and it will be open tomorrow, with no restrictions,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

