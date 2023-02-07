Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding In Tuesday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver for speeding after a crash on Route 9 last night, February 7. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at 931 Worcester Road in Framingham. The driver “struck a guardrail then traveled across the road striking another guardrail,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
City of Framingham Holding Presentation on Construction of Garvey Road Pump Station on March 1
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Department of Public Works has completed the design of the replacement of the Garvey Road pump station. Framingham DPW will share the schedule and impacts of the project with neighborhood residents on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch at 746 Water Street.
Framingham Police Summons Drive After Route 9 & 126 Crash
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police have summonsed a driver and a two-vehicle crash yesterday, February 7. The crash happened at 10:57 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “summonsed for traffic violation,” said Lt....
Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, MetroWest Medical Center Employee For 50 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, a long time resident of Framingham died February 6, 2023 peacefully in the comfort and care of her family in Milford where she resided for the past 5 years. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital...
Wild 24 Hours For Framingham Fire: 3 Building Fires & 50-Plus Broken or Burst Pipes Calls
FRAMINGHAM – It has been a “wild 24 hours” for the Framingham Fire Department, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher this morning, February 5. The Framingham Fire Department responded to 110 calls in about 24 hours, said Chief Dutcher. The Framingham Fire Department had three building fire...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal $2,000 in Pocketbooks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two pocketbooks from Shoppers World last night, February 8. The theft was reported at TJ Maxx, 1 Shoppers World at 7:38 p.m. A man and a female “stole two handbags,” valued at $2,000, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police Summons Driver in Waverley Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to 3-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Friday night, February 3. The crash happened at 7 p.m. at 84 Waverley Street. No one was injured, said Framingham Police. One driver was summonsed for a “traffic violation,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Pelham Apartments
FRAMINGHAM – The American Red Cross is helping residents at 105 Beaver Terrace Circle after a fire last night, February 4. Just after 7:30 p.m., Framingham fire received an alarm for a dryer fire at that address, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Engine 3, Engine 5, Ladder...
Framingham Extinguish 3:50 a.m. Chimney Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department extinguished a fire on Millwood Circle early Sunday morning. Framingham received an alarm for 30 Millwood Circle for a possible chimney fire at 3:50 a.m. today, February 5. It was third fire for the department since 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Framingham Engine 5, Engine...
Callahan Center Will Be Closed Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will remain closed on Tuesday, February 6, while repairs are made to a broken fire suppression pipe, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. All programming is cancelled at the Center. The Friends of the Callahan Center, however, will hold their monthly meeting via...
Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today
ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
Police: 5 Vehicle Windows Smashed At Framingham Plaza
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating multiple thefts, after 5 vehicle windows were smashed early yesterday morning, February 6, at a plaza on Route 126. Police responded at 6 a.m. to 965/969 Concord Street for broken vehicle windows. “Five vehicles were broken into, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick
FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Callahan Center Will Re-Open on Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will re-open on Wednesday, February 8, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. However, the Friends of the Callahan Center luncheon has been cancelled for Wednesday. “All repairs have been made at the Callahan Center and it will be open tomorrow, with no restrictions,”...
Framingham Police Investigating Vandalism at Merchant Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating vandalism at Merchant Field. Police were called to the soccer field on Sunday, February 5 around 2 p.m. “There was damage to a shed along with sports equipment,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police do not know when the vandalism occured. “There is...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man, 40, on Drug Cocaine & Fentanyl Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple counts of drug distribution charges last night, February 7. Police responded to a disturbance at 1186 Worcester Road involving Fabiod Jesus Mendes, 40, of 221 Arlington Street in Framingham. “During the investigation he was found in possession of three...
Framingham Police: Ulta Beauty Says Quartet of Females Stole Perfume
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of perfume from Shoppers World last night, February 8. Police were called to Ulta Beauty at 1 Worcester Road at 7:26 p.m. “Four females entered the store and stole multiple bottles of perfume,” said the Police spokesperson. “Exact amount stolen was...
MetroWest Medical Center Staff Participates in Wear Red Day
FRAMINGHAM – The month of February is National Heart Month. MetroWest Medical Center is encouraging staff to wear red all month to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, as it is the No. 1 killer of women and men. On Friday, February 3, the hospital staff participated in the National...
Electric Car Discussion at Framingham Library Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Interested in electric vehicles? Are you a two car family looking to replace one soon?. The Framingham Public Library will host a discussion on electric cars on Monday, February 6 at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street at 7 p.m. Find out what type...
Presentation on Fighting Waste in Framingham School Cafeterias Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Join Energize Framingham on Zoom to hear from Dario Nardi of food services and Matt Torti of building and grounds from Framingham Public Schools on Thursday, February 9 for a presentation about food waste, composting and recycling in the Framingham school cafeterias. Register here (required to join)
