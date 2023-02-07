Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
coingeek.com
Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US
The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong and other crypto bigwigs are raging about the 'lazy' SEC's crackdown on Kraken's staking service. Here's what 9 luminaries have to say.
Kraken will shut down its US crypto "staking" program and pay $30 million to settle SEC charges. It's the regulator's first big crackdown on firms that offer a return to customers who stake their crypto. Here's what 9 top voices in the crypto world have to say about the Kraken...
investing.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”. Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as...
Ethereum drags down crypto market in wake of Kraken staking ban, investors fear more SEC enforcement
Ether led the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in losses on Friday following crypto exchange Kraken's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s announcement on Thursday of a $30 million settlement with Kraken, related to the exchange’s staking product, caused crypto prices to tumble, ending weeks of upward momentum.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Genesis Global Capital Is Reportedly Preparing For A Bankruptcy Filing
Genesis Global Capital is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy. The DCG subsidiary has been in negotiations with several creditor groups. Genesis has been struggling to raise funds for its lending unit following a liquidity crunch. Parent firm Digital Currency Group suspended dividends today due to liquidity issues with subsidiaries.
Kraken will stop offering US crypto 'staking' and pay a $30 million penalty after settling with the SEC
Cryptos stumbled, with bitcoin and ethereum both falling as concerns built about a crackdown on income-generating technique "staking" by the regulator.
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking
Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
zycrypto.com
Troubling New Bombshell: SEC Reportedly Wants To Crack Down On Crypto Staking
As the United States regulators tighten their noose around cryptocurrency, rumours are swirling that the next target for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be crypto staking for retail investors. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase exchange, shared the same on Twitter Thursday. Banning Crypto Staking Would Be A...
Gemini Tops Genesis Creditors List With $766 Million Claim, Winklevoss Teases DCG Lawsuit
Genesis filed for bankruptcy protection late on Thursday revealing $3.6 billion owed to the top 50 creditors. Top unsecured claimants included Gemini, Babel Finance, VanEck, and Cumberland among others. Gemini President Cameron Winklevoss once again threatened legal against Genesis’s parent company DCG and CEO Barry Silbert. The Winklevii Founded...
Barry Silbert’s DCG Offloads Discounted Grayscale Shares
DCG has started selling assets held by Grayscale, the Financial Times reported. Recent SEC filings show that most of its holdings sales have come from the company’s Ethereum fund. The group hopes to raise cash to meet more than $3 billion in creditor claims from Gemini and other entities.
Binance Issues February 3 Ultimatum To Zanmai-Run WazirX Exchange
The company told Zanmai to withdraw all funds and assets in Binance wallets used for WazirX operations on February 3, 2023, no later than 11:59 PM UTC. An official blog post explained that the ultimatum was issued as Zanmai refused to clarify or retract misleading statements about its relationship with Binance.
DCG Explores Asset Sales As Genesis’ Liabilities Worth $3 Billion Come To Light
Crypto broker Genesis reportedly owes more than $3 billion to its creditors. These liabilities have prompted parent firm DCG to explore selling assets to raise money. DCG’s venture portfolio boasts 200 crypto projects including banks and exchanges in 35 countries. Genesis’ $900 million debt to Gemini has led to...
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO Proposes 10,000 ETH Auction To Diversify Treasury
The Ethereum Name Service governance proposal aims to create an extra runway for the project should the crypto market suffer another downturn. 10,000 ETH would be sold for Circle’s USDC via a Gnosis auction, Wednesday’s proposal suggested. ENS DAO held around $2.4 million in stablecoin and some 40,000...
CoinDesk
SEC Directs Examiners to Focus on How US Broker-Dealers Are Pitching Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. broker-dealers and investment advisers that deal in crypto will get extra scrutiny from Securities and Exchange Commission examiners this year, according to the agency’s annualexamination priorities announced Tuesday. The SEC-registered investment firms...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
Alameda Research Hurls $445 Million Lawsuit At Voyager Digital
The trading company founded by Sam Bankman-Fried hopes to recover repaid loans from bankrupt Voyager Digital. FTX lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of Alameda to recover around $445.6 million for creditors of the sunken crypto exchange. The court document accused Voyager of gross misconduct and lending customer funds to...
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
cryptopotato.com
Leading Global Bitcoin ATM Provider Coin Cloud Files For Bankruptcy
Some analysts are debating whether the crypto winter is over. But for Coin Cloud, the consequences were just too much to handle. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators in the US and Brazil, filed for bankruptcy this January 8, leaving nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies like FTX, Alameda Research, and Blockfi, among others, has left Coin Cloud suffering from its aftermath.
