coingeek.com

Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US

The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
Markets Insider

Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong and other crypto bigwigs are raging about the 'lazy' SEC's crackdown on Kraken's staking service. Here's what 9 luminaries have to say.

Kraken will shut down its US crypto "staking" program and pay $30 million to settle SEC charges. It's the regulator's first big crackdown on firms that offer a return to customers who stake their crypto. Here's what 9 top voices in the crypto world have to say about the Kraken...
Fortune

Ethereum drags down crypto market in wake of Kraken staking ban, investors fear more SEC enforcement

Ether led the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in losses on Friday following crypto exchange Kraken's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s announcement on Thursday of a $30 million settlement with Kraken, related to the exchange’s staking product, caused crypto prices to tumble, ending weeks of upward momentum.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
EWN

Genesis Global Capital Is Reportedly Preparing For A Bankruptcy Filing

Genesis Global Capital is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy. The DCG subsidiary has been in negotiations with several creditor groups. Genesis has been struggling to raise funds for its lending unit following a liquidity crunch. Parent firm Digital Currency Group suspended dividends today due to liquidity issues with subsidiaries.
cryptonewsz.com

Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking

Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
zycrypto.com

Troubling New Bombshell: SEC Reportedly Wants To Crack Down On Crypto Staking

As the United States regulators tighten their noose around cryptocurrency, rumours are swirling that the next target for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be crypto staking for retail investors. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase exchange, shared the same on Twitter Thursday. Banning Crypto Staking Would Be A...
EWN

Gemini Tops Genesis Creditors List With $766 Million Claim, Winklevoss Teases DCG Lawsuit

Genesis filed for bankruptcy protection late on Thursday revealing $3.6 billion owed to the top 50 creditors. Top unsecured claimants included Gemini, Babel Finance, VanEck, and Cumberland among others. Gemini President Cameron Winklevoss once again threatened legal against Genesis’s parent company DCG and CEO Barry Silbert. The Winklevii Founded...
EWN

Barry Silbert’s DCG Offloads Discounted Grayscale Shares

DCG has started selling assets held by Grayscale, the Financial Times reported. Recent SEC filings show that most of its holdings sales have come from the company’s Ethereum fund. The group hopes to raise cash to meet more than $3 billion in creditor claims from Gemini and other entities.
EWN

Binance Issues February 3 Ultimatum To Zanmai-Run WazirX Exchange

The company told Zanmai to withdraw all funds and assets in Binance wallets used for WazirX operations on February 3, 2023, no later than 11:59 PM UTC. An official blog post explained that the ultimatum was issued as Zanmai refused to clarify or retract misleading statements about its relationship with Binance.
EWN

DCG Explores Asset Sales As Genesis’ Liabilities Worth $3 Billion Come To Light

Crypto broker Genesis reportedly owes more than $3 billion to its creditors. These liabilities have prompted parent firm DCG to explore selling assets to raise money. DCG’s venture portfolio boasts 200 crypto projects including banks and exchanges in 35 countries. Genesis’ $900 million debt to Gemini has led to...
EWN

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO Proposes 10,000 ETH Auction To Diversify Treasury

The Ethereum Name Service governance proposal aims to create an extra runway for the project should the crypto market suffer another downturn. 10,000 ETH would be sold for Circle’s USDC via a Gnosis auction, Wednesday’s proposal suggested. ENS DAO held around $2.4 million in stablecoin and some 40,000...
CoinDesk

SEC Directs Examiners to Focus on How US Broker-Dealers Are Pitching Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. broker-dealers and investment advisers that deal in crypto will get extra scrutiny from Securities and Exchange Commission examiners this year, according to the agency’s annualexamination priorities announced Tuesday. The SEC-registered investment firms...
EWN

Alameda Research Hurls $445 Million Lawsuit At Voyager Digital

The trading company founded by Sam Bankman-Fried hopes to recover repaid loans from bankrupt Voyager Digital. FTX lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of Alameda to recover around $445.6 million for creditors of the sunken crypto exchange. The court document accused Voyager of gross misconduct and lending customer funds to...
cryptopotato.com

Leading Global Bitcoin ATM Provider Coin Cloud Files For Bankruptcy

Some analysts are debating whether the crypto winter is over. But for Coin Cloud, the consequences were just too much to handle. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators in the US and Brazil, filed for bankruptcy this January 8, leaving nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies like FTX, Alameda Research, and Blockfi, among others, has left Coin Cloud suffering from its aftermath.
