Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
2 of Apex Legends’ strongest characters receive some heavy nerfs for season 16
Two of Apex Legends’ most-picked characters are receiving some hefty nerfs in the upcoming season 16 update, named Revelry. Several legends are due to receive some tweaks in the patch for the anniversary season, but none may be felt harder than the nerfs to two of the game’s most popular and most meta-dominant legends in Seer and Bloodhound.
dotesports.com
Why other LoL esports regions should consider adopting the LEC’s new season format
It’s only been a few weeks since the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, but League of Legends fans from around the world are already raving about the league’s new format for the year. The LEC has debuted a new formula at the highest competitive level, starting...
dotesports.com
LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’
The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes. League players have already...
dotesports.com
Jankos explains what went wrong for Fnatic in disastrous 2023 LEC Winter Season
Fnatic had an awful start to the 2023 LEC season, with the team failing to make it past the first single round-robin to the group stage. On his Feb. 7 stream, Team Heretics’ Jankos explained what went wrong for the team. The Polish jungler underlined he’s seeing problems similar...
dotesports.com
C9 Berserker uses his signature champ to snag first pentakill of 2023 LCS Spring Split
If there’s anything stopping Cloud9’s professional League of Legends team in the LCS from showcasing their dominance over the North American scene, they can almost always count on their AD carry Berserker stepping up and shutting down the opposition. And once again, to start the third week of...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map
Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community. But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.
dotesports.com
Reigning Siege world champs TSM are reportedly exiting the scene
Just one year after TSM lifted the hammer trophy at the effective Rainbow Six: Siege world championship known as the Six Invitational, the organization is reportedly exiting both the North American League and the game altogether. TSM informed Siege developer and tournament organizer Ubisoft of the organization’s decision to exit...
dotesports.com
Karmine Corp enters female VALORANT scene with new lineup
Karmine Corp has entered the VALORANT female scene after unveiling its first roster last night. The team will compete in the open tournament of the 2023 VCT Game Changers. The French-speaking roster is made up of players who already competed in the female circuit last year. The team will be coached by former CS:GO pro Laaw, as well as VCT French caster Emma.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest breeze past 100 Thieves, definitively widen gap between LCS Spring Split title contenders
If FlyQuest wanted to maintain the preseason notion that they were a favorite to win the LCS, they had to make it through the three-game stretch of their schedule that featured a full crop of contenders in Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves with a relatively strong showing. But FlyQuest did a lot more than look good in those three games—they looked unstoppable.
dotesports.com
Overwatch League returns in March with ‘open ecosystem’ and pro-am tournament
Overwatch League fans are used to relatively long offseasons, with the esport often lying dormant between the Grand Finals in October and the advent of a new season the following spring. This offseason was especially brutal, with upwards of 100 players in the free agent pool amid an uncertain future. A broken partnership with NetEase also threw the league’s East Region into chaos as Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard games were effectively banned in mainland China.
dotesports.com
Full VALORANT NA Game Changers schedule for 2023
It’s been a few months since players have seen any VALORANT Game Changers action and even longer since the last North American teams faced off against each other. But now, fans finally have new information about the format, schedule, and verification process for the tournaments this year. Every year,...
dotesports.com
Who is Milio in League of Legends?
The League of Legends champion roster hasn’t seen any new additions in 2023 yet, but this should change in the coming weeks with the release of Milio. As of now, it remains to be seen when exactly the champion is set to be released. Although with a Milio teaser on the PBE servers, it’s safe to say he’s a few patches away from making his way to the game.
dotesports.com
Annie rockets to monstrous LoL win rate after 13.3 buffs
Annie was, after almost a full year of mindlessly wandering around Summoner’s Rift and trying to compete with the Yones and Veigos of League of Legends, finally given some love in Patch 13.3. The buffs, which were only supposed to be quality-of-life changes, skyrocketed her win rate. According to...
dotesports.com
Why G2 are the favorite to win IEM Katowice 2023
Six CS:GO teams are left in the running for the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy, but only one of them stands out as the clear favorite: G2 Esports. The European superteam have been playing nearly-perfect CS:GO over the last couple of weeks, showcasing exceptional individual mechanics, confidence, and strategies. When combined, these variables make it tough for G2’s opponents to win a map against them, let alone a series.
dotesports.com
TSM is looking for a GM to lead its CS:GO return. Here’s how you can apply
It’s been on the cards for a while and now, finally, TSM is making its first step back into the professional Counter-Strike scene sometime in the 2023 season. As the org builds up to its return, TSM posted an ad on LinkedIn today sharing it’s on the hunt for a new top dog in the form of a CS:GO general manager, and it’s open to everyone; there are just a few requirements you’ll have to meet first.
dotesports.com
Rivalry match with Doublelift, Bjergsen looms large for Spica—and he’s even dreaming of picking Lillia
It’s only been three weeks since the 2023 Spring Split began, but fans and analysts alike are already crowning FlyQuest the best team in North America League of Legends, and for good reason. The team has rolled every challenger they’ve faced so far, dropping star-studded teams like Team Liquid, Cloud9, and now, Evil Geniuses.
dotesports.com
Riot introduces 5 new additions to League’s beloved Astronaut skin line
Five new additions are coming to one of League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines with a new batch of Astronaut skins set to be added to the game in an upcoming patch. Astronaut skins for Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed were revealed by Riot Games earlier today.
dotesports.com
Riot wants to ‘trim some power’ from junglers, teases midseason changes to LoL enchanter items and mages in mid lane
Over the last month, the League of Legends scene has been treated to one of the most diverse metas in a long time, especially in the bottom lane, where multiple unique champions have been drafted in regions around the world. In a new Quick Gameplay Thoughts post, Riot Games addressed...
dotesports.com
Legitimacy of IEM Brazil closed CS:GO qualifier at risk as major tech issues persist
The European closed qualifier for the $250,000 CS:GO tournament IEM Brazil remains plagued by persistent tech issues, affecting multiple teams like ENCE, Bad News Eagles, BIG, and Sprout yesterday, according to HLTV. BIG, ENCE, and Sprout all lost matches to lesser-ranked teams amid reports that the qualifier servers were lagging...
dotesports.com
The winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 13.3
After the social engineering attack that struck Riot Games in January, League of Legends is finally back on track with patch rollouts. Patch 13.3 which was supposed to release on Feb. 8, but went live on Feb. 9, brought the much-awaited Aurelion Sol rework, quality-of-life adjustments to Annie, and Ahri’s ASU. The patch was topped off with balancing changes to champions that deserve some love like Kayle and tank supports which were pushed out from the support role by Umbral Glaive and Hail of Blade abusers.
Comments / 0