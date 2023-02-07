Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Globe
Here are the best coffee shops in Greater Boston, according to readers
Readers recommended 83 coffee shops in Boston and beyond. Here are the top 3. For some, coffee is a way of life. They need it to start their day, pull an all-nighter, or as a pick-me-up on dreary mornings. That is why we asked readers to share their coffee shop recommendations. More than 200 readers responded to our survey naming 83 of their favorite places in Boston and beyond.
New Yorker cartoonist Christopher Weyant recalls the Boston cartoon that changed everything
The Nieman Fellow at Harvard and Globe editorial page contributor has strong ties to Boston. Christopher Weyant has not just one, but two of the best jobs in cartooning. First off, he’s a New Yorker cartoonist, where he’s spent 25 years making light of, well, anything and everything, including current events for the Daily Cartoon on the magazine’s website. That’s where he did a cartoon about Boston that became the New Yorker’s most shared cartoon ever up to that point. (More on that later.)
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023
BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
Boston Globe
11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.
Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
universalhub.com
Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners
In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
Is winter over? No sign of snow in the forecast for Boston
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Well, the Malden mayor called it first. He declared winter is over! His "declaration" was essentially done to end parking bans for his city and, based on the lack of snow out there now and the mild forecast ahead. This, of course, begs the question, could he be right? Can we legitimately stick a fork in winter on February 9th? My first instinct is to laugh and say, "Are you crazy?" Anyone who has lived in New England for any length of time surely would know...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!
When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
‘I am still pinching myself’: Lexington native makes Grammy history
Piano has been the soundtrack of Steven Feifke’s life for nearly three decades.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
OnlyInYourState
Bay Staters Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This East Coast-Style Sub Shop
Bay Staters love great cuisine, and we are fortunate to have a vast selection of incredible restaurants. Whether it’s pizza or pasta, seafood or Thai food, the quality of our food is top-notch. That accolade can also be extended to sandwiches. For some of the best and the biggest sandwiches in Massachusetts, Al’s South Street Cafe can’t be beat.
This Chelsea Pizzeria Mentioned On Yelp's New List Of Top 100 In US
It's National Pizza Day and there's only one way to celebrate: by taking yourself to some of the best pizza shops in Massachusetts, according to Yelp. The outlet put out their list of the top pizza spots in the US and Canada and several from the Bay State made it on the list.
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston
BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
Look inside the new Lego Discovery Center Boston, opening this spring
The attraction will offer more learning-through-play activities. Lego Discovery Center Boston, billed as North America’s first “next generation” Lego Discovery Center, opens in April after a $12 million renovation. The 43,000-square-foot facility in Somerville’s Assembly Row, which opened as Legoland Discovery Center Boston in 2014, closed in...
For $825k, a 2-bed Jamaica Plain condo that’s bright in winter white
Other highlights include a walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, and a skylight. This Jamaica Plain condominium is bright and white with plenty of light. Located at 8 Myrtle St., Unit 2 has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Janet Deegan of the Cervone Deegan Team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston has listed the 980-square-foot condominium for $825,000.
Here’s where to find heart-shaped pizzas in Mass. for Valentine’s Day
Nothing says love like carbs. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are a handful of pizza places in Massachusetts that are turning their classic pies into hearts. Here’s where you and that special someone can find a heart-shaped pizza to indulge in this Valentine’s Day. Editor’s note: Did...
vanyaland.com
Fest Intentions: Levitate Music & Arts Festival in Marshfield, Massachusetts
When Brandi Carlile’s finished levitating with joy from her three Grammy wins this weekend, it looks like she’s going to float over to Marshfield to headline this year’s Levitate Music & Arts Festival. The annual fest celebrates its tenth anniversary this July 7 to 9 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, featuring performances from Carlile, the Trey Anastasio Band, Shakey Graves, and Lucius. Levitate favorites such as Stick Figure, Ziggy Marley, Rebelution, and Boston’s own Ripe and The Elovaters will also return to the South Shore this summer.
‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts
A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon", is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
Comments / 1