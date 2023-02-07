ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe

Here are the best coffee shops in Greater Boston, according to readers

Readers recommended 83 coffee shops in Boston and beyond. Here are the top 3. For some, coffee is a way of life. They need it to start their day, pull an all-nighter, or as a pick-me-up on dreary mornings. That is why we asked readers to share their coffee shop recommendations. More than 200 readers responded to our survey naming 83 of their favorite places in Boston and beyond.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

New Yorker cartoonist Christopher Weyant recalls the Boston cartoon that changed everything

The Nieman Fellow at Harvard and Globe editorial page contributor has strong ties to Boston. Christopher Weyant has not just one, but two of the best jobs in cartooning. First off, he’s a New Yorker cartoonist, where he’s spent 25 years making light of, well, anything and everything, including current events for the Daily Cartoon on the magazine’s website. That’s where he did a cartoon about Boston that became the New Yorker’s most shared cartoon ever up to that point. (More on that later.)
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023

BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.

Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners

In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Is winter over? No sign of snow in the forecast for Boston

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Well, the Malden mayor called it first. He declared winter is over! His "declaration" was essentially done to end parking bans for his city and, based on the lack of snow out there now and the mild forecast ahead. This, of course, begs the question, could he be right? Can we legitimately stick a fork in winter on February 9th? My first instinct is to laugh and say, "Are you crazy?" Anyone who has lived in New England for any length of time surely would know...
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!

When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
BOSTON, MA
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston

BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Look inside the new Lego Discovery Center Boston, opening this spring

The attraction will offer more learning-through-play activities. Lego Discovery Center Boston, billed as North America’s first “next generation” Lego Discovery Center, opens in April after a $12 million renovation. The 43,000-square-foot facility in Somerville’s Assembly Row, which opened as Legoland Discovery Center Boston in 2014, closed in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For $825k, a 2-bed Jamaica Plain condo that’s bright in winter white

Other highlights include a walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, and a skylight. This Jamaica Plain condominium is bright and white with plenty of light. Located at 8 Myrtle St., Unit 2 has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Janet Deegan of the Cervone Deegan Team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston has listed the 980-square-foot condominium for $825,000.
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Fest Intentions: Levitate Music & Arts Festival in Marshfield, Massachusetts

When Brandi Carlile’s finished levitating with joy from her three Grammy wins this weekend, it looks like she’s going to float over to Marshfield to headline this year’s Levitate Music & Arts Festival. The annual fest celebrates its tenth anniversary this July 7 to 9 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, featuring performances from Carlile, the Trey Anastasio Band, Shakey Graves, and Lucius. Levitate favorites such as Stick Figure, Ziggy Marley, Rebelution, and Boston’s own Ripe and The Elovaters will also return to the South Shore this summer.
MARSHFIELD, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA

