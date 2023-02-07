ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Soup Four The Soul

Soup for the soul! Edwins Restaurant is located on Shaker Square in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Downtown Cleveland Indoor Golf Simulator gives golfers a place to practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — West Bank Golf Club is the first and only Indoor Golf Simulator in downtown Cleveland. Located in the West Bank of the Flats, the course and clubhouse offer a challenging golf experience for every skill level as well as refreshments in a relaxing bar atmosphere. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the unique facility and takes us on a tour. Click here to learn more about West Bank Golf Club.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland EMS responds to 2 1-car accidents Thursday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS responded to two similar accidents early Thursday morning. Both accidents involved one car that hit a pole. One accident happened at Broadway Avenue and Trumbull Avenue. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. At Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Buckeye...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
News-Herald.com

Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years

For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WESTLAKE, OH

