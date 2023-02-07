Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Soup Four The Soul
Soup for the soul! Edwins Restaurant is located on Shaker Square in Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Downtown Cleveland Indoor Golf Simulator gives golfers a place to practice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — West Bank Golf Club is the first and only Indoor Golf Simulator in downtown Cleveland. Located in the West Bank of the Flats, the course and clubhouse offer a challenging golf experience for every skill level as well as refreshments in a relaxing bar atmosphere. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the unique facility and takes us on a tour. Click here to learn more about West Bank Golf Club.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Paczkis & Pastries To Love
Paczkis, pastries & more! Mrs. Scott’s Sweets is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
cleveland19.com
‘I had to shoot my boyfriend,’ says Cleveland Heights woman on 911 call
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called 911 early Thursday morning and told dispatchers “I had to shoot my boyfriend,” said Cleveland Heights police. When officers arrived at the home in the 3300 block of Altamont Rd. around 2:45 a.m., they found the 37-year-old victim deceased. His name is not being released.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland EMS responds to 2 1-car accidents Thursday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS responded to two similar accidents early Thursday morning. Both accidents involved one car that hit a pole. One accident happened at Broadway Avenue and Trumbull Avenue. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. At Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Buckeye...
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
News-Herald.com
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years
For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
Ten Northeast Ohio movie theaters have closed since the start of the pandemic
Seven years after LeBron James enjoyed the Akron movie premiere of "Trainwreck," the Regal Montrose in Copley Township is slated to close as part of a bankruptcy with parent company Cineworld.
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Garfield Heights High School Show Choir ‘Music Express’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Music Express is an award winning show choir from Garfield Heights High School. Under the direction of Stephen Pernod, Music Express has been entertaining audiences for 45 years.
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
