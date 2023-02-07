Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant trade winners and losers: Why Rockets, Ben Simmons benefit from Suns' splash; bad news for Lakers
Kevin Durant has changed teams twice in his career. The first time he did so, he created the greatest professional basketball team ever assembled and won two championships with the Warriors. The second time he did so, it took (among other things) several injuries, a pandemic and a shoe that was a size too big to keep him from winning more of them. Now, he's moved a third time. After four disappointing seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns.
Golden State Warriors are in talks to acquire Saddiq Bey from Detroit Pistons
We are now less than two hours from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and we have a report to pass along that will catch the interest of fans in the Motor City. According to a report from Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons are in conversations about a trade that would send Saddiq Bey to what Warriors. Fischer added that The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon's trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick.
hoopsrumors.com
Lowe’s Latest: Durant, Grizzlies, Anunoby, Pelicans, Warriors, Clippers
In the wake of the Nets‘ Kevin Durant trade agreement with the Suns, reports indicated that Brooklyn only really negotiated with Phoenix rather than canvassing the NBA to generate a bidding war. The Nets likely already knew what teams were willing to offer after discussing Durant deals for nearly two months in the offseason, and liked the combination of players and picks the Suns were willing to offer.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: Kevin Durant headed to Suns; Lakers move Russell Westbrook; Josh Hart a Knick
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren.
CBS Sports
LeBron James' NBA scoring record might become unbreakable -- but these four current players could catch Kareem
After nearly 40 years, the NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's most prolific scorer ever Tuesday night. James' ability to produce points consistently at a high level for two decades is unparalleled, and one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of the game. It also got us thinking: Who could be next to climb this high in the scoring record books?
NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/10/2023
The Charlotte Hornets (15-41) visit the Boston Celtics (39-16) on Friday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Celtics prediction, pick, and how to watch. Charlotte has lost five straight games and sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference....
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds, spread, line, start time: Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, predictions by NFL expert who's 37-22
The Kansas City Chiefs will aim for their third Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, will also make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, as Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl. Kansas City is 16-3 overall this season after winning the last seven games. Philadelphia is also 16-3 following dominant wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
NBA
Bulls run out of gas in Memphis going into NBA Trade Deadline
The state of the Bulls... is divided, like much these days. So with Tuesday’s DeMar DeRozan-less 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and the spectacular Ja Morant, the Bulls again slipped back from steadying themselves at .500 at 26-28 heading into Thursday’s NBA season deadline to make trades.
247Sports
Memphis Grizzlies trade ex-UNC star Danny Green to Houston Rockets
Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies dealt shooting guard Danny Green to the Houston Rockets as a part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Green, who missed Memphis' first 50 games this season with a torn ACL, made his Grizzlies debut on Feb. 1 and saw action in three games this season, averaging 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. The Rockets are the eighth NBA franchise the North Carolina product has played for since entering the league in 2009-10 and the sixth in the last six years.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
CBS Sports
Watch Clippers vs. Bucks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Milwaukee 38-17; Los Angeles 31-27 The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Crypto.com Arena. The Bucks will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Nets (02.09.23)
The Chicago Bulls (26-28) play the second of a three game road trek this evening with a visit to Brooklyn, NY, to take on the new-look Nets (32-22) at Barclays Center in a nationally televised game. Newly acquired Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are likely to make their Brooklyn debuts after arriving from Dallas earlier this week in return for Kyrie Irving.
NBC Sports
Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in four-team deal
James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Thursday night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday that the Warriors had...
Comments / 0