3DPrint.com
Filtration Leader 3D Prints Critical Wastewater Screens with HP’s MJF
As additive manufacturing (AM) makes its way from aerospace into general industry and society at large, the flow may begin to shift from a trickle to a raging rapid. A sign of things to come is a new application by Johnson Screens, an Aqseptence Group brand. Using Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) from HP (NYSE: HPQ), the company is 3D printing filtration belts for wastewater treatment.
3DPrint.com
Contract Manufacturer Visser Precision Orders Two Sapphire Metal 3D Printers from Velo3D
Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), a 3D printing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in Silicon Valley, announced that the company has received an order for two Sapphire metal platforms from Visser Precision, a major Denver-based contract manufacturer. In addition to a Sapphire calibrated for the widely-used Inconel 718 nickel alloy powder, Visser will also be the first contract manufacturer to receive a Sapphire calibrated for another nickel-based alloy powder, Haynes 214.
3DPrint.com
AMS 2023: How Finance Boosts the 3D Printing Ecosystem
To wrap up the first day of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York City, Stifel Managing Director Bryan Dow hosted a panel about the “Future of Investment in AM.” During the special presentation, attendees got a detailed overview of the future of investment in AM, including what investors are looking for, megatrends, and suggestions for entrepreneurs.
3DPrint.com
Buy Like Boeing: Using Large Cap Manufacturing Strategies to Invest in Small Cap 3D Printing Stocks
(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) The first month of stock market performance in 2023 is now behind us, and, despite a generally positive January, overall conditions are still just as uncertain as they were in 2022. If anything, in fact, the positive news has added to the uncertainty… Yet, even this superficially incoherent and pessimistic picture can provide us with clear, potentially positive takeaways, particularly in terms of opportunities for investment in companies building up additive manufacturing (AM) supply chains.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, February 11, 2023: Training, Gigafactories, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with training, as nScrypt introduced its nStructor trainer. Moving on, Farsoon and toolcraft are collaborating on laser powder bed fusion systems, and Sakuu chose Porsche Consulting to design a first-of-its-kind AM gigafactory for producing 3D printed batteries. Finally, Weber State University hopes to advance aerospace research with a new 3D printer installation.
